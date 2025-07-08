Rapids Set for First Concacaf Champions Cup Rematch against LAFC
July 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
The Colorado Rapids (7-9-5, 26 pts. 9th West) are set for their first MLS regular season matchup of 2025 against LAFC (7-5-5, 26 pts., 7th West) on Wednesday night. Kickoff at BMO Stadium is set for 8:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.
In a match that was originally slated to take place on May 31, these two sides will face off for the third time in 2025, but the first time in MLS play. The match was rescheduled due to LAFC's involvement in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
The two previous matchups this year between these clubs were back in February, when they faced off in the first round of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. Despite the final aggregate being even at 2-2, the two-legged tie saw LAFC advance due to their away-goal advantage. Highlighting the matchups for the Rapids in these contests was midfielder Djordje Mihailovic, who recorded a brace in the first leg at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park.
Mihailovic, who has fared well in his career against LAFC, will look to continue that form on Wednesday. As a member of the Rapids, he has recorded four goals and one assist in his five matches against LAFC across all competitions. Additionally, Mihailovic tallied one goal and one assist against LAFC while playing with Chicago Fire.
Colorado will attempt to bounce back from their most recent result, a 1-2 loss at home to Sporting Kansas City. Rafael Navarro scored the Rapids' lone goal from the penalty spot in the matchup, bringing his side just short of a comeback at DSGP. Despite the loss, Colorado posted a season-high in total shots with 25. The club will have their eyes on finding their goal-scoring form from their two matches prior to last Friday, when they posted five goals total against LA Galaxy and the New England Revolution.
LAFC will enter Wednesday on added rest, with their most recent match against Austin FC this past weekend having been postponed. Prior to that, the club dropped their first game since returning to MLS play from their run in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, a 0-1 loss at home to Vancouver Whitecaps FC. LA had been succeeding in MLS before their appearances in the international competition, as they rode a nine-match unbeaten stretch before their Club World Cup group stage matches starting on June 16 against Chelsea.
