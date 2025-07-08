Earthquakes Loan Midfielder Hernán López to Argentinos Juniors

July 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today they have loaned midfielder Hernán López to Argentinos Juniors of Argentina's Primera División for the remainder of the season with a purchase option.

"Hernán has a bright future, but with our roster set since his return from injury, we're sending him out on loan to continue his development with the hope that he'll come back having grown as a player," said Earthquakes Head Coach and Sporting Director Bruce Arena.

López, 24, joined San Jose in May 2024 as a Designated Player and during his time with the Quakes, has scored nine goals with three assists in 37 appearances (32 starts) across all competitions. In Major League Soccer and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play this season, he made a combined seven appearances (five starts).

Prior to his arrival in MLS, he spent five years competing in Argentina's top tier, making 84 appearances across league play for River Plate (2019-20), Central Córdoba (2021-22), and finally at Godoy Cruz (2023-24), where he amassed 12 goals and seven assists across all competitions over his last one-and-a-half seasons.

The great-nephew of World Cup winner and FIFA co-Player of the 20th Century Diego Maradona, López will be joining the same club where his legendary great-uncle graduated from the academy (1969-76) and started his professional career (1976-81).

