Atlanta United Falls, 5-4, to Columbus Crew

Published on September 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United fell 5-4 to Columbus Crew in a nine-goal thriller on Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. After trailing 5-0, Atlanta fought back to get within a goal behind two second-half goals from Jamal Thiaré but ultimately couldn't find an equalizer. Miguel Almirón and Pedro Amador also scored, while Cooper Sanchez made his MLS debut, but the loss eliminated Atlanta from MLS Cup Playoff contention.

The first half saw five goals from the Crew. Diego Rossi scored in the 14th and 17th minutes, followed by Wessam Abou Ali in the 25th, Andres Herrera in the 30th and Rossi again to complete his hat trick in the 39th minute.

Just before halftime, Thiaré earned a penalty kick in the first minute of first-half stoppage time, and Almirón sent Patrick Schulte the wrong way to score.

Atlanta then opened the second half with an immediate goal in the 46th minute. Straight from kickoff, Enea Mihaj sent the ball forward toward the right. Thiaré headed it to Almirón, who combined with halftime substitute Brooks Lennon before the wingback played a one-time cross into the back post for Amador to connect on the header to score his first goal for the 5-Stripes.

Three minutes later, Thiaré further cut into the deficit. Mihaj received the ball again in his own half and sent a long ball over the top for the Senegalese forward, who chested it around Schulte and passed it into the open net to make it 5-3.

Thiaré put Atlanta within one in the 88th minute. Steven Alzate played the ball from the middle to Stian Gregersen on the right flank, who crossed it for Thiaré, where he headed his second goal into the back of the net. Atlanta continued to push for the equalizer, but the comeback fell short.

Atlanta United (5-13-11, 26 points) returns to action Saturday, Sept. 20 when it hosts San Diego FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (4:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 17-7 Atlanta

Shots on target: 8-7 Atlanta

Corner kicks: 7-1 Atlanta

Fouls Committed: 11-7 Atlanta

xG: 3.8 - 1.7 Atlanta

Possession: 56-49 Columbus

Passing accuracy: 89-86 Columbus

Scoring

CLB - Diego Rossi 14'

CLB - Diego Rossi (Gazdag, Arfsten) 16'

CLB - Wessam Abou Ali (Gazdag, Herrera) 25'

CLB - Andres Herrera 30'

CLB - Diego Rossi (Herrera, Abou Ali) 39'

ATL - Miguel Almirón 45 + 3' (PK)

ATL - Pedro Amador (Lennon, Almiron) 46'

ATL - Jamal Thiaré (Mihaj) 50'

ATL - Jamal Thiaré (Gregersen, Alzate) 88'

Disciplinary

CLB - Yevhen Cheberko 45 + 2'

ATL - Steven Alzate 75'

CLB - Patrick Schulte 90 + 6'

Notes:

Atlanta United was officially eliminated from MLS Cup Playoff contention.

Miguel Almirón scored his fourth goal of the season.

Pedro Amador scored his first goal for Atlanta United.

Enea Mihaj earned his first assist since joining Atlanta United.

Cooper Sanchez made his MLS debut as a substitute in the 74th minute.

Stian Gregersen earned his first assist for the club.

Attendance: 41,089

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Jayden Hibbert

D: Pedro Amador

D: Enea Mihaj

D: Stian Gregersen

D: Ronald Hernández (Brooks Lennon - HT)

M: Steven Alzate

M: Tristan Muyumba (Alexey Miranchuk - 71')

M: Miguel Almirón (c)

F: Saba Lobjanidze (Reilly - HT; Sanchez - 74')

F: Luke Brennan (Juan Berrocal - HT)

F: Jamal Thiaré

Substitutes not used:

Brad Guzan

Nyk Sessock

Leo Alfonso

Cayman Togashi

COLUMBUS CREW STARTING LINEUP

GK: Patrick Schulte

D: Andres Herrera

D: Yevhen Cheberko

D: Steven Moreira

D: Malte Amundsen

M: Darlington Nagbe (c)

M: Dylan Chambost

M: Diego Rossi (Hugo Picard - 42')

F: Max Arfsten (Tristan Brown - 82')

F: Daniel Gazdag (Taha Habroune - 82')

F: Wessam Abou Ali (Ibrahim Aliyu - 67')

Substitutes not used:

Evan Bush

Cesar Ruvalcaba

Derrick Jones

Amar Sejdic

Jacen Russell-Rowe

OFFICIALS

Jon Freemon (referee), Kyle Atkins (assistant), Tyler Wyrostek (assistant), Timothy Ford (fourth), Sorin Stoica (VAR), Craig Lowry (AVAR)

