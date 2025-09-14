St. Louis CITY SC Earns 2-0 Shutout Win on the Road at CF Montréal

Published on September 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis CITY SC secured a huge 2-0 shutout win over CF Montréal on Saturday night at Stade Saputo. Conrad Wallem opened the scoring early for CITY SC, netting his first goal for the club and first in MLS play, as St. Louis entered halftime up 1-0. In the 55th minute, Marcel Hartel scored his sixth goal of the season to extend CITY's lead to 2-0. The defense stepped up for St. Louis, recording eight tackles and holding Montréal to zero shots on target throughout the second half. With the shutout, CITY SC earned their sixth clean sheet of the season and second road win of the 2025 campaign. Next Saturday, St. Louis CITY SC travels to California to face San Jose Earthquakes at 9:30 p.m. CT.

Postgame Notes

Conrad Wallem scored his first career goal for St. Louis CITY SC and first in MLS play

Wallem has now contributed to four goals in 2025 (one goal, three assists)

Marcel Hartel earned his sixth goal of the MLS season and seventh in all competitions

João Klauss tallied his first assist of the season

Sangbin Jeong registered his second assist of the year

Seth Antwi made his MLS debut

Tonight's win marked CITY SC's second ever victory over a Canadian MLS team

Roman Bürki earned his fourth clean sheet of the year, bringing CITY SC's total to six shutouts in 2025.

September 13, 2025 - Stade Saputo (Montréal, QC)

Goal-Scoring Plays

STL: Conrad Wallem, 11th minute - Conrad Wallem scored with a left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.

STL: Marcel Hartel (João Klauss, Sangbin Jeong), 55th minute - Marcel Hartel scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the lower right zone.

Scoring Summary

STL: Conrad Wallem, 11'

STL: Marcel Hartel (João Klauss, Sangbin Jeong), 55'

Misconduct Summary

STL: Chris Durkin (caution), 18'

MTL: Samuel Piette (caution), 51'

MTL: Victor Loturi (caution), 85'

Lineups

MTL: GK Jonathan Sirois; D Luca Petrasso, D Brandan Craig, D Fernando Alvarez, (Efrain Morales, 56') D Dawid Bugaj (Bode Hildalgo, 86'); M Samuel Piette © (Fabian Herbers, 56') M Matty Longstaff, M Victor Loturi; F Iván Jaime (Olger Escobar, 73'), F Prince Owusu, F Dante Sealy (Hennadii Synchuk, 56')

Substitutes not used: GK Thomas Gillier, D Aleksandr Guboglo, M Bryce Duke, F Sunusi Ibrahim

TOTAL SHOTS: 17; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3; FOULS: 11; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 2

STL: GK Roman Bürki ©; D Conrad Wallem, D Fallou Fall, D Henry Kessler, D Devin Padelford; M Chris Durkin (Alfredo Morales, 61'), M Eduard Löwen (Seth Antwi, 85'); M Sangbin Jeong (Mykhi Joyner, 61'), M Marcel Hartel, M Célio Pompeu (Brendan McSorley, 73'); F João Klauss

Substitutes not used: GK Ben Lundt, D Kyle Hiebert, D Tomas Totland, D Timo Baumgartl, M Tomáš Ostrák

TOTAL SHOTS: 13; SHOTS ON GOAL: 4; FOULS: 12; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 0; SAVES: 2

Referee: Ismir Pekmic

Assistant Referees: Gianni Facchini, Ben Pilgrim, Renzo Villaneuva

VAR: Jair Marrufo

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

Venue: Stade Saputo







