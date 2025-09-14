Nashville SC Drops 2-1 Decision at FC Cincinnati on Final Minute Goal

Published on September 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Cincinnati, Ohio - Nashville Soccer Club lost 2-1 to FC Cincinnati Saturday night at TQL Stadium after a 98th minute added time goal broke the tie in favor of the Ohio side. Most Valuable Player candidate Sam Surridge scored his league-leading 21st goal on assists from forward Tyler Boyd and midfielder Gastón Brugman to even the match in the 84th minute.

Golden Boy: Surridge extended his Golden Boot lead over Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi to two (21 to 19) with just four regular season matches remaining for Nashville and eight for Miami.

Men down: Two Nashville SC regulars, midfielder Alex Muyl (28 appearances, 24 starts) and defender Jeisson Palacios (20 appearances, 19 starts), missed Saturday's match due to illness.

Next up: Nashville SC will play in its first-ever Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal when it hosts Major League Soccer-leading Philadelphia Union at GEODIS Park on Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. CT.

Notes:

Nashville SC:

is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 50 points

is 14W-6L-4D in its last 24 matches across all competitions

is 3W-4L-4D all-time against CIN across all competitions (regular season + Leagues Cup)

is 3W-4L-3D all-time against CIN in MLS (regular season)

is 2W-2L-1D all-time against CIN on the road in MLS (regular season)

is 73W-62L-62D all-time (regular season + playoffs)

is 29W-42L-29D all-time on the road (regular season + playoffs)

is 54W-44L-44D all-time against Eastern Conference opponents (regular season + playoffs)

is 49W-50L-50D all-time on weekends (regular season + playoffs)

is 40W-39L-37D all-time on Saturdays (regular season + playoffs)

is 9W-4L-11D all-time during September (regular season)

Tyler Boyd

registered his first goal contribution and assist of the season

made his second consecutive appearance as a substitute after missing 409 days due to a torn ACL

Gastón Brugman recorded his second MLS assist of the season

Dan Lovitz made his first start since injuring his foot July 25 at San Diego FC

Alex Muyl did not dress for the match due to illness

Jeisson Palacios did not dress for the match due to illness

Sam Surridge

scored his league leading 21st MLS goal of the season

earned Nashville SC Man of the Match honors

Eddi Tagseth led the match in distance covered (5.57 miles) and the team in passing accuracy (95.3 percent, minimum 40 passes completed)

Box score:

Nashville SC (15W-10L-5D) at FC Cincinnati (17W-9L-4D)

Sept. 13, 2025 - TQL Stadium

Final score:

NSH: 1

CIN: 2

Scoring summary:

CIN: Brenner (A: Evander) 73'

NSH: Sam Surridge (A: Tyler Boyd, Gastón Brugman) 84'

CIN: Evander (A: Ender Echenique) 90+8'

Discipline:

CIN: Pavel Bucha (Caution) 48'

CIN: Brenner (Caution) 74'

Lineups:

NSH starters: Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Josh Bauer (Andy Najar 69'), Walker Zimmerman (C); Gastón Brugman, Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg (Tyler Boyd 69'), Eddi Tagseth (Patrick Yazbek 69'), Jonathan Pérez (Ahmed Qasem 17', Teal Bunbury 90+3); Sam Surridge

Substitutes: Brian Schwake, Tate Schmitt, Matthew Corcoran, Chris Applewhite

CIN starters: Evan Louro; Miles Robinson, Dominik Marczuk (Alvas Powell 79'), Matt Miazga (C) (Teenage Hadebe 80'), Luca Orellano, Lukas Engel (Ender Echenique 90+3'); Evander, Pavel Bucha, Tah Brian Anunga (Samuel Gidi 83'); Brenner, Ayoub Jabbari (Kevin Denkey 46')

Substitutes: Alec Kann, Nick Hagglund, Gerardo Valenzuela, Kei Kamara

Match officials:

Referee: Marco DeOliveira II

AR1: Corey Parker

AR2: Matthew Nelson

4TH: Ricardo Montero Araya

VAR: Kevin Stott

AVAR: Mark Allatin

Weather: 77 degrees and cloudy

POST-MATCH QUOTES FROM NASHVILLE SOCCER CLUB AT FC CINCINNATI

HEAD COACH B.J. CALLAGHAN

(On tonight's result) "I thought the game was kind of what we expected, right? It's physical battles, a little bit back and forth. I don't like the way we give up the first goal. I think it is an opportunity to probably keep the ball and then credit to the group. There's a great response in the group. They go after it and were able to get it to one-one. And then we don't manage the last, whatever it is, 10 minutes of the game the right way. And so yea, I have to do a better job at getting the team organized and we have to do a better job executing."

MIDFIELDER GASTÃ"N BRUGMAN

(On tonight's result) "We know that Cincinnati is a good team. They put in the last minute; they put more pressure on our attack. We are a little bit disappointed, we want to maybe have a point in this game. But I think that game, we can learn for the future and don't repeat the mistake that we did in this game. But also we have Tuesday a good chance to change from this game. I'm happy for this year because we are doing a good year. We need to come and continue to be better every day."







