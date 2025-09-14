Luna and Katranis Strike, Gozo Shines with Two Assists as Real Salt Lake Snaps Slide with 2-1 Win Over Sporting Kansas City

Published on September 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

SANDY, Utah - Real Salt Lake (10-14-4, 34 points, 10th West) earned a 2-1 home victory over longtime rival Sporting Kansas City (7-17-6, 27 points, 13th West) on Saturday night at America First Field, snapping a season-high three-game slide and securing three crucial points in the Western Conference playoff race.

RSL Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni made five changes to the starting XI from its August 23 loss to Minnesota, shifting into a 4-2-2-2 formation. On the back line, Alex Katranis returned to his familiar role on the left for the first time since August 2, while German-born defender Noel Caliskan slotted back into the defensive unit. In midfield, Paraguayan international Braian Ojeda rejoined the pivot, tasked with dictating tempo and disrupting counterattacks. Young star Diego Luna played his first club match since August 10, adding creativity and attacking spark, while 18-year-old homegrown Zavier Gozo continued his breakout debut season with another start on the wing.

Real Salt Lake opened the match on the front foot, dictating tempo and creating danger from the outset. Centreback Brayan Vera repeatedly picked out 18-year-old winger Gozo with pinpoint diagonal passes to the right flank, sparking a series of promising attacks before the five-minute mark. In the 12th minute, Luna slipped a clever ball into the feet of striker Victor Olatunji at the top of the box, but his powerful effort was denied by Sporting Kansas City's goalkeeper to keep the scoreline level.

The breakthrough came in the 40th minute, as Gozo once again proved decisive. The homegrown winger whipped a dangerous ball across the face of goal, where Gold Cup star Luna timed his run perfectly, took a deft touch, and calmly slotted past the keeper to give the Claret-and-Cobalt a deserved 1-0 lead. Carrying that advantage into the halftime break, RSL entered the locker room with renewed confidence and momentum, setting the stage for an eventful second half.

Real Salt Lake carried its attacking aggression into the second half, immediately testing Sporting Kansas City's defense. Just two minutes after the restart, striker Rwan Cruz was released down the left flank by Luna and delivered a pinpoint cross into the area. Homegrown winger Gozo met it high with a powerful header that was parried on the goal line by the Kansas City goalkeeper, a near-miss that electrified the crowd and signaled RSL's intent.

The breakthrough came in the 62nd minute, when Gozo once again proved decisive. The 18-year-old winger whipped a dangerous ball across the box to the far side, where Greek left back Katranis arrived in stride, controlled with composure, and calmly slotted home to double the Claret-and-Cobalt's lead.

Kansas City found a lifeline in the 71st minute after a low cross into the box forced an awkward sliding clearance from Vera. The ball deflected off the defender's thigh and ricocheted past Cabral for an unfortunate own goal, cutting the RSL advantage to 2-1.

Despite late pressure and a stoppage-time free kick that were looking for a secured a third goal, RSL stood firm. With a resilient defensive effort and a fired-up home crowd behind them, the Claret-and-Cobalt closed out a gritty 2-1 victory over longtime rivals Sporting Kansas City in a physical, hard-fought match.

Real Salt Lake remains at America First Field for its next home fixture, hosting LAFC this Wednesday, September 17, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT. Tickets for Wednesday's match are available at www.RSL.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING SUMMARY: RSL 2: 1 SKC

RSL: Diego Luna (Zavier Gozo) 40' - After a surging run down the right flank, 18-year-old winger Gozo whipped a dangerous cross across the face of goal. Waiting at the back post, Luna controlled with his first touch before calmly slotting his finish past the goalkeeper to give the Claret-and-Cobalt a 1-0 lead.

RSL: Alexandros Katranis (Zavier Gozo) 62' - Gozo down the right flank culminated in a perfectly placed cross that skipped through the heart of the box to the far side. Greek left back Katranis arrived unmarked, took a composed first touch, and slotted a calm finish past the goalkeeper to double RSL's advantage and register Gozo's second assist of the night.

SKC: Bryan Vera (Own Goal) 71' - Sporting Kansas City pulled one back midway through the second half when a driven cross into the area caused trouble for the RSL back line. Center back Vera slid in to make a clearance, but the ball deflected awkwardly off his thigh and ricocheted past goalkeeper Cabral, cutting the Claret-and-Cobalt's lead to 2-1.

NOTES FROM RSL 2: 1 SKC

RSL Golden Boot leader Diego Luna now has nine goals on the season, tonight scoring his first MLS goal since May 24 (also scored July 30 in Leagues Cup vs. Club América)

RSL has now scored first in 19 of 33 matches this season, posting a 9-6-4 (W-L-T) record when striking first blood.

Left back Alexandros Katranis' goal marked his first since April 2024 at Philadelphia, also a game-winner

Homegrown winger Zavier Gozo provided assists on both goals, marking the first multi-assist match of his young MLS career.

LINEUPS:

Real Salt Lake (4-4-2): Rafael Cabral ©; Alexandros Katranis (Sam Junqua, 72'), Brayan Vera, Justen Glad, Noel Caliskan; Diego Luna (Diogo Goncalves, 79'), Emeka Eneli, Braian Ojeda, Zavier Gozo (Tyler Wolff, 72'); Rwan Cruz (William Agada, 72'), Victor Olatunji

Subs not used: Mason Stajduhar, Ariath Piol, Philip Quinton, Johnny Russell

Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni

Sporting Kansas City (4-3-3): John Pulskamp; Logan Ndenbe, Jansen Miller, Joaquin Fernandez (Alan Montes, 63'), Khiry Shelton; Nemanja Radoja, Jacob Bartlett (Mason Toye, 63'), Jake Davis (Manu Garcia, 78'); Daniel Salloi © (Santiago Munoz, 85'), Dejan Joveljic, Shapi Suleymanov (Erik Thommy, 63')

Subs not used: Robert Voloder, Memo Rodriguez, Tim Leibold, Ryan Schewe

Head Coach: Kerry Zavagnin

Stats Summary: RSL / SKC

Shots: 20 / 13

Shots on Goal: 7 / 3

Saves: 3 / 5

Corner Kicks: 4 / 3

Fouls: 16 / 7

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

RSL: Rwan Cruz (Yellow Card - 59')

SKC: Dejan Joveljic (Yellow Card - 90' +4')







