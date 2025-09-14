Whitecaps FC Clinch Third Straight Spot in MLS Cup Playoffs
Published on September 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC have clinched their spot in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. For the first time in club history, the 'Caps have qualified for the MLS Cup Playoffs in three consecutive seasons, marking their fourth appearance in the past five years and eighth overall. Clinching a playoff spot in their 28th match sets a club record for the earliest qualification. Whitecaps FC 2025 playoffs are presented by BLG and BMO.
Season ticket members will receive a playoff opt-in email early next week, while single match tickets will go on sale to the public later this month.
Click here to text 'PLAYOFFS" to (604) 305-4530 and sign up for playoff pre-sale access Whitecaps FC continued their strong season on Saturday with a dominant 7-0 win over league-leading Philadelphia Union in front of another packed BC Place crowd. The 'Caps welcomed a third consecutive sellout crowd of over 26,000 fans at BC Place for the first time in the club's MLS history. The Blue and White have six regular season matches remaining and are just one point shy of matching their all-time best in MLS of 53 points, set in 2015.
Become a 2026 Whitecaps FC season ticket member at whitecapsfc.com/tickets Whitecaps FC are now on a quest to finish as high as possible in the Western Conference and Supporters' Shield standings. The top four teams in the conference will have home field advantage in Round One should a decisive third match be needed, while the highest seed will also be at home for the remaining single elimination matches in the Conference Semifinals, Conference Finals, and MLS Cup. The 'Caps are 12W-2L-5D at BC Place across all competitions this season.
Key dates:
Decision Day: Saturday, October 18
Wild Card Matches: Wednesday, October 22
Round One Best-of-3 Series: Friday, October 24 - Sunday, November 9
Conference Semifinals: Saturday, November 22 - Sunday, November 23
Conference Finals: Saturday, November 29 - Sunday, November 30
MLS Cup: Saturday, December 6 For the latest information on Whitecaps FC and the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, stay tuned to whitecapsfc.com.
- whitecapsfc.com -
