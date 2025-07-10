San Diego FC Midfielder Heine Bruseth Joins Sarpsborg 08 on Loan
July 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today that midfielder Heine Bruseth has joined Sarpsborg 08 in Norway's Eliteserien on loan through the end of the 2025 season, with a purchase option.
Bruseth, 21, joined SDFC ahead of the Club's inaugural season after being selected from Orlando City SC in the 2025 MLS Expansion Draft.
Transaction: SDFC midfielder Heine Bruseth joins Sarpsborg 08 on loan through the end of the 2025 season with a purchase option.
This week, SDFC (12-6-3, 39 pts) hits the road to take on the Chicago Fire (8-8-4, 28 pts) on Saturday, July 12 at Soldier Field for MLS Matchday 24. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, as well as English and Spanish radio broadcasts on San Diego Sports 760 AM and TUDN 1700 AM.
Images from this story
|
San Diego FC midfielder Heine Bruseth
