San Diego FC to Host Community Night on July 19 at Snapdragon Stadium with Goal to Reach $500,000 for Local Impact

July 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) will celebrate the people and places that make San Diego special during Community Night on Saturday, July 19, when the Club takes on the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Snapdragon Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT, with festivities beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT.

To celebrate all 18 cities of San Diego County coming together through their love for the beautiful game to support the Club, SDFC has set a goal to reach $500,000 raised for the San Diego FC Community Impact Fund - a fund in partnership with the San Diego Foundation that aims to foster play equity and free access to football by investing in safe spaces, programs, and opportunities for underserved youth across San Diego County. For every ticket sold, SDFC will donate $2 to the San Diego FC Community Impact Fund - with additional support provided through a charitable investment from SDG&E into the fund.

Fans are encouraged to help drive meaningful change by simply showing up to support the team and the fundraising campaign. Fans will also have several opportunities to give back throughout the night, including bidding on one-of-a-kind Club and player-autographed items from SDFC's historic first season via an online and on-site silent auction as well as by making a direct, tax-deductible donation to the Community Impact Fund online or in stadium.

- Participate in the SDFC Community Night Silent Auction.

- Make a tax-deductible donation.

"You show up. We give back. That's the message behind this special night. Community Night is about the power of showing up for one another," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. "We're proud to partner with SDG&E, who will contribute a charitable investment into the San Diego FC Community Impact Fund to amplify the impact this match can have on our region as we aim to raise $500,000 for our community."

To mark the occasion:

- 24,000 SDFC rally towels will be given to the first 24,000 fans at Snapdragon Stadium.

- A silent auction will feature player-specific and match-worn autographed items from SDFC's historic inaugural season, available both online and at the stadium.

- SDFC Vice Chairman and Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation Chairman Cody Martinez will serve as the Keeper of the FLOW. On matchdays, the FLOW is ceremoniously unleashed just before kickoff - a tradition that embodies the rhythm, passion, and unity that fuel San Diego's newest team. Previous Keepers include SDFC investors Manny Machado and Issa Rae, legendary wrestler Rey Mysterio and Olympic Gold Medalist and FIFA World Cup Champion Alex Morgan, among others.

- A performance of both the U.S. and Canadian national anthems by Cassandra Di Fruscio.

- Fan Fest featuring community organizations, local food vendors, local artist displays and Club activations representing 18 cities across San Diego County.

- Live performance at Fan Fest by local upcoming talent Obed Padilla.

- SDFC's Community Colors will light up the stadium, featured prominently in the pre-match ritual pyro and matchday graphics in-stadium.

Leading into the match, SDFC will host player appearances, nonprofit visits, and ticket giveaways in neighborhoods throughout the region as part of its FLOW Tour.

The game itself marks the first-ever home match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC and is a pivotal battle in the race for the top spot in the Western Conference. With playoff implications and San Diego pride on the line, fans won't want to miss one of the season's biggest nights.

Tickets for Community Night are on sale now at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets. Rally your community. Represent your city. Every ticket makes a difference.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.