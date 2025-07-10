Recap: 10-Man Rapids Fall to LAFC in Midweek Clash
July 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
The Colorado Rapids (7-10-5, 26 points, 10th in the West) fell 3-0 to LAFC (8-5-5, 29 pts., 7th in the West) at BMO Stadium. The Rapids now turn their attention to hosting the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, July 12, at 7:30 p.m. MT.
Final Score
LAFC - 3 (Denis Bouanga 42', Nathan Ordaz 48', Javairô Dilrosun 59')
COL - 0
Starting XI
Nico Hansen, Reggie Cannon, Andreas Maxsø (C), Chidozie Awaziem, Jackson Travis (red card 6'), Oliver Larraz (Calvin Harris 64'), Djordje Mihailovic (Connor Ronan 64'), Josh Atencio, Cole Bassett (Sam Bassett 71'), Rafael Navarro (Ted Ku-DiPietro 64'), Darren Yapi (Keegan Rosenberry 15')
Substitutes
Adam Beaudry, Ian Murphy, Kimani Stewart-Baynes, Kévin Cabral
