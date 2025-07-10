Revolution Comeback Bid Falls Short in 2-1 Loss to Inter Miami CF

July 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (6-8-6; 24 pts.) were defeated by Inter Miami CF (10-3-5; 35 pts.), 2-1, with 43,293 fans in attendance at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday night. Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi completed a brace with two goals in the first half, while Spanish playmaker Carles Gil scored New England's lone goal in the second half.

In front of the fourth-largest regular season crowd in Revolution club history, Inter Miami got on the board first in the 27th minute. A giveaway by New England's backline fell kindly to the feet of Messi near the penalty spot. The reigning MLS MVP slotted his first-time finish past Revolution goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič for the opening tally.

Roughly 10 minutes later, Inter Miami doubled its lead as midfielder Sergio Busquets played a through ball to Messi, who finished the play for his second goal of the night in the 38th minute. New England nearly pulled one back shortly before intermission, with Leo Campana drilling a shot on target, but Miami goalkeeper Oscar Ustari punched it away to preserve Miami's advantage.

The Revolution heaped on the pressure after the intermission in search of a breakthrough. Head Coach Caleb Porter turned to his bench and deployed forward Tomás Chancalay in the 62nd minute. Soon after, Chancalay had his best chance of the match when a shot from Campana forced a save by Ustari. Chancalay pounced on the rebound but put his shot off the side netting.

New England cut Miami's lead in half in the 79th minute, as Gil weaved his way through Miami's defense and finished with his right foot for his team-leading eighth goal of the season. The Revolution captain has reached the scoresheet in four straight games and is now only two goal contributions away from tying the club record held by Taylor Twellman.

Gil and Campana each registered four shot attempts to lead the home side, with Campana also recording three key passes in a 90-minute shift against his former club. Luca Langoni started for the second straight match and also ended the night with three key passes.

The Revolution head back on the road this weekend for their first-ever visit to Austin FC on Saturday, July 12. The 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff from Q2 Stadium airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

MATCH NOTES

Wednesday night's attendance of 43,293 marks the fifth-largest home crowd in Revolution history, and the fourth largest in regular season play.

New England outshot Inter Miami 16-13, with a 6-3 advantage in shots on target, and held a 2.3-1.5 advantage in expected goals (xG).

Carles Gil tallied his team-leading eighth goal of the season. The Spaniard registered four shots, two on frame, and three chances created.

Over his last 16 starts, Gil has 15 combined goals and assists.

Gil now has 127 goal contributions in MLS regular season play, two shy of the club record (129).

Leo Campana started against his former club for the first time, recording a team-high four shots, two on target, along with three key passes.

Alhassan Yusuf made his 25th MLS start. He is one of three Revolution players to have started every match of the 2025 campaign.

Luca Langoni logged his 25th appearance for the club across all competitions - his second straight start - and finished the night with three key passes.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #20

New England Revolution 1 vs. Inter Miami CF 2

July 9, 2025 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Fotis Bazakos

Assistant Referee: Ian McKay

Assistant Referee: Kevin Lock

Fourth Official: Thomas Snyder

Video Asst. Referee: Michael Radchuk

Assistant VAR: Joshua Patlak

Weather: 75 degrees and mostly cloudy

Attendance: 43,293

Scoring Summary:

MIA - Lionel Messi 13 (Unassisted) 27'

MIA - Lionel Messi 14 (Sergio Busquets 4) 38'

NE - Carles Gil 8 (Unassisted) 79'

Misconduct Summary:

MIA - Baltasar Rodríguez (Yellow Card - Unsporting Behavior) 34'

NE - Leo Campana (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 51'

MIA - Federico Redondo (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 55'

MIA - Maximiliano Falcón (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 75'

New England Revolution: Aljaž Ivačič; Brayan Ceballos, Tanner Beason (Tomás Chancalay 62'), Mamadou Fofana, Peyton Miller; Alhassan Yusuf, Matt Polster, Carles Gil ©; Brandon Bye (Maxi Urruti 77'), Leo Campana, Luca Langoni (Luis Diaz 70').

Substitutes Not Used: Donovan Parisian, Keegan Hughes, Wyatt Omsberg, Allan Oyirwoth, Will Sands, Jackson Yueill.

Inter Miami FC: Óscar Ustari; Marcelo Weigandt, Maximiliano Falcón, Tomás Avilés, Jordi Alba; Tadeo Allende (Benjamin Cremaschi 81'), Federico Redondo, Sergio Busquets, Baltasar Rodríguez (Telasco Segovia 63'); Lionel Messi ©, Luis Suárez (David Martinez 87').

Substitutes Not Used: Rocco Ríos Novo, Leo Afonso, Santiago Morales, Allen Obando, Fafa Picault, Ryan Sailor.







