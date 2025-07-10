Real Salt Lake Loans Colombian MF Nelson Palacio to FC Zurich
July 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Real Salt Lake News Release
HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake has loaned Colombian international Nelson Palacio to FC Zurich of the Swiss SuperLeague for the remainder of the 2025 season. Palacio arrived in Utah in the summer of 2023, via permanent transfer from Atlético Nacional in his home country, appearing in 48 Major League Soccer regular- and post-season matches, along with another 10 combined appearances in CONCACAF Champions Cup, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Leagues Cup and MLS NEXT Pro competitions.
Palacio, 24, has occupied one of RSL's four U22 roster designations during the past three seasons, scoring two goals, both in dramatic fashion during the 2024 Claret-and-Cobalt campaign (one the Leagues Cup game-winning ZAPATAZO in the 71st-minute against Atlas FC (Liga MX), the other a late-game equalizer that completed an 0-3 comeback to rescue a point at Dallas). Four of Palacio's 21 MLS reg. season starts have come in RSL's last four games, with absences to injured Captain Emeka Eneli and regular starter Braian Ojeda providing recent opportunities.
Real Salt Lake remains at home Saturday during a crowded July calendar, looking to extend its active three-game unbeaten streak (two wins, one draw) against recent nemesis Houston Dynamo at America First Field in Sandy. Kickoff is at 7:30p MT for the expected sellout, with tickets available at www.RSL.com/tickets. U.S. Men's National Team star Diego Luna is expected to make his return from the recent Gold Cup tourney against the Dynamo, which RSL defeated, 2-1, back in March. During the last three seasons, RSL has faced Houston 10 across MLS, playoff and Open Cup competitions.
Beginning with last week's 3-2 win over St. Louis CITY SC - featuring exquisite first-half goals from Noel Caliskan and Diogo Gonçalves - RSL will play seven of eight games in both MLS and 2025 Leagues Cup action on Utah soil through August 6. Following Saturday's Houston visit, RSL will travel to Portland on Wednesday, July 16 to face the Timbers, prior to home games on July 19 (FC Cincinnati), July 26 (San Jose Earthquakes), July 30 (Club América), August 2 (Atlético San Luis) and August 6 (Queretaro). Each of these three home games against LIGA MX competition are part of RSL's 2025 Leagues Cup slate, which could continue in mid-August should RSL advance from group play.
TRANSACTION: Real Salt Lake (Major League Soccer) loans MF Nelson Palacio to FC Zurich (Swiss SuperLeague) on Thursday, July 10, 2025.
#13 - Nelson Palacio
Pronunciation: puh - LAW - see - oh
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5-11
Weight: 180
Hometown: Apartadó, Colombia
Date of Birth: 16 June 2001 (24 years old)
Nationality: Colombian
Roster Status: International / U22
How Acquired: Loaned to FC Zurich (Switzerland) on July 10, 2025
