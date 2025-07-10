'Caps to face Forge FC in the semifinals

VANCOUVER, BC - It was a dramatic second leg at BC Place on Wednesday, as Vancouver Whitecaps FC defeated Valour FC 2-1 to earn their spot in the semifinals of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship.

The 'Caps are now the last standing MLS team in the competition and will face Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) in the two-leg semifinals. The first leg will take place on August 12 or 13 at Hamilton Stadium in Hamilton, Ontario, with the second leg back at BC Place on September 16 or 17 at BC Place. Should the 'Caps make the final, they will host the match at BC Place on Wednesday, October 1.

Whitecaps FC dominated the opening proceedings, pinning Valour FC back from the first whistle. Daniel Ríos got the first look on goal, after the forward lasered a shot towards goal that went mere inches past the far post.

Brian White almost got back on the scoresheet a few minutes later, after Édier Ocampo cut it back for the United States international, but his bending shot went just over the crossbar.

The 'Caps started the second half in similar fashion to the first, forcing Valour into their own box. Ocampo had a pair of dangerous runs into the box but his cut-back crosses ended up getting blocked. Shortly after, Sebastian Berhalter, fresh off his Gold Cup endeavours, sent White in-behind but Valour goalkeeper Eleias Himaras was able to smother it before White got his shot off. Ríos then came close to converting from short-range after a Berhalter cross, but his touch was a tad too heavy to be able to put it on target.

Ríos was at the heart of it again in the 55th minute, this time off a Vite cross, but his shot from close range was deflected wide.

Jayden Nelson almost put up a blockbuster goal after going on a dizzying run cutting inside from the left, but his drilled shot went millimetres wide of the far post. The Canadian international then was sent in behind the Valour defence thanks to another great pass by Berhalter, but Nelson's ensuing shot went right at Himaras.

Later, Berhalter forced Himaras to make a big save to deny his headed effort on target off a Tate Johnson cross in the 77th minute.

Whitecaps FC finally broke through the Valour dam thanks to Emmanuel Sabbi in the 80th minute. Ranko Veselinović latched onto a loose clearance and played it into space for Sabbi to fire into the top corner to give the home side the lead.

Valour FC then equalized through Jevontae Layne in the 86th minute off a corner.

But the 'Caps were not done, scoring right before stoppage time through Bjørn Inge Utvik. Nelson whipped in an in-swinging cross to which Utvik's header was flicked down to beat Himaras and earn a late victory.

Whitecaps FC are back in action this coming Saturday, July 12 as they travel to Colorado to face the Rapids. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. PT. The 'Caps then travel to Texas to face Houston Dynamo on Wednesday, July 16 at 5:30 p.m. PT before heading to California to battle San Diego FC on Saturday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. PT.

The Blue and White are back at BC Place on Saturday, July 26 to host Sporting Kansas City. Kickoff for that one is at 7:30 p.m. PT. For tickets, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Attendance: 14,536

Referee: Alain Ruch

Scoring Summary

79' - VAN - Emmanuel Sabbi (Ranko Veselinović)

86' - VAL - Jevontae Layne (Roberto Alarcon)

90' - VAN - Bjørn Inge Utvik (Jayden Nelson)

Statistics

Possession: VAN 72% - VAL 28%

Shots: VAN 16 - VAL 3

Shots on Goal: VAN 6 - VAL 1

Saves: VAN 0 - VAL 4

Fouls: VAN 11 - VAL 15

Offsides: VAN 3 - VAL 0

Corners: VAN 5 - VAL 2

Cautions

53' - VAL - Bruno Figueiredo

59' - VAL - Zachary Fernandez

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

32.Isaac Boehmer; 18.Édier Ocampo (2.Mathías Laborda 76'), 15.Bjørn Inge Utvik, 4.Ranko Veselinović ©, 28.Tate Johnson (33.Tristan Blackmon 85'); 59.Jeevan Badwal (16.Sebastian Berhalter HT), 13.Ralph Priso, 45.Pedro Vite (26.J.C. Ngando 71'); 14.Daniel Ríos, 24.Brian White (11.Emmanuel Sabbi 71'), 7.Jayden Nelson

Substitutes not used

1.Yohei Takaoka, 30.Adrían Zendejas, 12.Belal Halbouni, 42.Nelson Pierre

Valour FC

1.Eleias Himaras; 13.Zachary Fernandez (3.Rocco Romeo 73'), 5.Kelsey Egwu, 23.Gianfranco Facchineri, 30.Themi Antonoglou (2.Roberto Alarcon 73'); 20.Xavier Venancio (80.Kianz Froese 62'), 27.Raphael Ohin, 28.Bruno Figueiredo; 11.Kris Twardek, 17.Jordan Faria (21.Myles Morgan 84'), 7.Kian Williams (19.Jevontae Layne 62')

Substitutes not used

50.Jonathan Viscosi, 8.Diogo Ressurreiçao, 9.Erik Pop, 64.Safwane Mlah







