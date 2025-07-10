First Season in Pink

The 2024-25 season marked a historic chapter for the Inter Miami CF Academy - our first in iconic pink. In this debut campaign matching the First Team's colors, the Club reaffirmed its commitment to developing young talent, creating clear pathways for Academy players, and achieving excellence on the pitch.

Ongoing

The Academy continued to excel with Inter Miami CF II, with many players gaining valuable minutes and experience in MLS NEXT Pro. Of the 36 players on the 2025 roster, 30 came through our Academy, and 91.3% of all goals scored came from Academy products. This season, Academy products Daniel Pinter, Daniel Sumalla, Matias Marin, Alex Shaw, Diego Rey, Nick Almeida, Preston Plembeck, Ivan Schmid, and Theo Vorenkamp all made their debuts and featured regularly. Notably, Academy products Ezequiel Abadia-Reda, Nicholas Almeida, Samuel Basabe, and Daniel Pinter signed their first professional contracts with the Second Team this year.

November 2024

The U13 team made its second straight appearance at the Newell's Cup in Rosario, Argentina. Over five intense days, they faced eight top clubs from North and South America in the 10th edition of the competition. In their group with Newell's Old Boys, Academia Deportiva Cantolao (Peru), and Peñarol (Uruguay), they secured a crucial 2-1 win over Peñarol. This international experience was a great opportunity for the players to grow and test themselves against some of the best youth teams in the Americas.

December 2024

One of the most unforgettable moments of the year came on December 6, 2024, when over 250 Academy players surprised Messi with an emotional recognition. Major League Soccer announced our Captain as the 2024 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player. The award presentation took place in a heartfelt surprise ceremony at Chase Stadium, where Inter Miami CF Academy players-lined up in an "MVP" formation on the pitch-played a special role in delivering the news. At the base of the formation stood Messi's three sons, who presented him with the trophy in an emotional moment that brought the Club's future and present together. Six Academy players then took turns delivering moving speeches to Messi, expressing what made him their MVP.

February 2025

Another proud moment came in February when we competed in the 2025 Weston Cup, one of the biggest local tournaments in South Florida. From February 14 to 17, 10 of our teams competed across various age groups, and five of them brought home championships: U-10, U-11, U-12 (playing up in a U-13 bracket), U-13, and U-17 (competing in a U-19 category). These results highlight the Academy's development and its ability to defend its territory.

April 2025

One of the most defining moments of the year was our unforgettable 28-day trip to Spain. A select group of U-17 and U-19 players represented the Club, competing in the prestigious 2025 MIC Cup and a series of friendlies against some of Europe's top academies. The team went unbeaten across 12 matches-winning nine, drawing three, and keeping seven clean sheets-while facing elite opposition like Atlético de Madrid, Girona FC, Rayo Vallecano, Real Betis, and FC Barcelona. A 1-0 victory over Barça at their training grounds was a standout highlight, offering our players an invaluable opportunity to grow both on and off the field.

April 2025

Our U-16s shone at the 2025 Generation adidas Cup, powering through a tough group with NYCFC, VfB Stuttgart, and Austin FC to reach the knockout rounds. They capped off their run with a confident 3-1 win over rivals Orlando City SC to claim the Premier Bracket title.

May 2025

The first-ever Dreams Cup was a landmark moment for Inter Miami CF Academy and youth fútbol in the U.S. From May 23-26, over 900 boys' and girls' teams from 12 countries and 10+ U.S. states took over South Florida for our biggest youth event yet. A record 11,231 fans packed the opening ceremony, setting the tone for an unforgettable weekend. On the field, our Academy shined-U-7s lifted the trophy, U-12s and U-13s won gold bracket shootouts, and U-14s through U-19s all captured Super Group titles. It was a tournament filled with pride, passion, and promise for the future.

June 2025

The Club honored its 2025 Academy graduates with a heartfelt ceremony at Chase Stadium, featuring inspiring remarks from Managing Owner Jorge Mas and standout student-athlete Victor Fung. The event celebrated the Class of 2025 as they closed out their final Academy season and graduated from high school. It was a moment to reflect on their hard work and achievements, with six players signing professional contracts, 17 heading to college, and nine taking a gap year to continue their journey through the Club's player development pathway.

June 2025

The trophy tour stop in Miami, celebrating the journey toward the FIFA Club World Cup, began with a special visit to the Club's training facility. The trophy was unveiled by First Team players and Academy products Noah Allen and Ian Fray, who gave heartfelt speeches to the U19 and UPSL teams in attendance, offering words of encouragement and inspiration. As they posed with the trophy, the moment served as a powerful connection between the Club's present and its future. Academy products Allen, Fray, and Benjamin Cremaschi went on to further inspire the Academy players by playing key roles in the Club's historic participation on the global stage.

June 2025

A highlight of the year came when our U-17s secured the 2025 MLS NEXT Cup title in Nashville, capping off a strong season with a championship moment. After all four Academy teams, U-13, U-14, U-16, and U-17, qualified for the tournament, the U-17s delivered a composed and determined run. They defeated Cedar Stars Monmouth, Bergen, and Baltimore Armour before winning back-to-back penalty shootouts in the semifinal and final, the last against Weston FC. It was an unforgettable finish to a season.

June 2025

Our U-15s made a big statement this year by winning the inaugural edition of the prestigious MicFootball Punta Cana tournament in the Dominican Republic. The team went unbeaten, didn't concede a single goal, and topped their group with three straight wins before defeating Club América in a 3-1 penalty shootout to secure the title.

July 2025

U-16 standout Nash Dearmin and 2025 MLS NEXT Cup U-17 champion Quinton John have been named to the 44-player roster for the 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game. The duo will represent the Inter Miami CF Academy and become the seventh and eighth players from the program to earn All-Star honors in just five years, following in the footsteps of Israel Boatwright, Benjamin Cremaschi, and Kobi Thomas (2022), Tyler Hall (2023), and Cai McLean (2024).

On to More Development and Success Next Season!

Inter Miami CF would like to extend its gratitude to our Academy players, coaches, technical staff, families, and every single fan who supported us along the way. Your commitment and belief in what we're building played a significant role in everything we accomplished this year.

We can't wait to continue building on this success next season!







