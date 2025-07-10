Colorado Rapids Midfielder Connor Ronan Granted U.S. Green Card

July 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids announced today that midfielder Connor Ronan has been granted a U.S. Green Card and will now be classified as a domestic player on the club's roster, effective immediately. Ronan will no longer occupy one of the Rapids' international slots.

Under MLS Roster Guidelines, domestic players are defined as U.S. citizens, permanent residents (i.e., Green Card holders), players eligible under the Homegrown International Rule, or those holding another recognized status. For players who receive U.S. permanent residency while employed by an MLS club, domestic classification takes effect if residency is granted or if the player has completed an immigrant visa interview by the opening of the Secondary Transfer Window. Ronan's Green Card meets the Roster Compliance Date for 2025, and his domestic status is now in effect for the current season.







