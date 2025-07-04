Revolution Head West to Meet Portland Timbers on Saturday Night

July 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The New England Revolution (6-6-6; 24 pts.) will travel west to visit the Portland Timbers (8-5-6; 30 pts.) on Saturday night at Providence Park. Saturday's match kicks off at 10:30 p.m. ET on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen to the action on the radio via 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies on the call, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

Saturday's interconference battle marks Revolution Head Coach Caleb Porter's first visit to Providence Park since departing Portland in 2017 after five seasons at the helm. With the Timbers, Porter led the club to its first MLS Cup title in 2015 and finished atop the Western Conference twice in 2013 and 2017. Porter, who won MLS Coach of the Year after his first season with Portland in 2013, coached the Timbers to three MLS Cup Playoff appearance across his five seasons in Oregon. Revolution Assistant Coach Pablo Moreira was alongside Porter for the duration of his tenure in the Pacific Northwest.

The Revolution are set to make their first visit to Providence Park since the 2022 campaign, when the two sides battled to a thrilling 2-2 draw in the regular season opener. New England has won only once against the Timbers, but have earned draws in four of their previous six trips to Portland. In recent history, the two clubs have played to five consecutive draws dating back to 2016.

New England has found joy on the road this season, collecting points in seven consecutive away matches with a 4-0-3 road record since April 12. The seven-match road unbeaten streak is tied for the longest in club history, equaling a record achieved twice before in 2003 and 2019. On the other sideline, second-year Head Coach Phil Neville's Timbers have been one of the strongest home sides in MLS with a 5-1-4 record at Providence Park this season.

New England's roster features two former Timbers players in goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič and veteran forward Maxi Urruti. Ivačič spent parts of five seasons with Portland from 2019-23, playing in 54 MLS games for the club. The 31-year-old Slovenian was voted the Timbers MVP in 2022 after leading MLS in saves that season. With the Revolution in 2025, Ivačič looks to add to his career-high seven shutouts, tied for fourth-most among MLS goalkeepers this year.

Urruti featured for Portland from 2013-15, helping the team win MLS Cup in 2015, and tallied 15 goals over 65 MLS appearances with the club. His last time on the pitch, the Argentine striker capped off a historic three-goal comeback with the game-tying goal in stoppage time against the Colorado Rapids, rescuing a 3-3 draw for New England with his second goal of the season.

Urruti's equalizer was aided by assists from defender Tanner Beason and midfielder Carles Gil, as New England erased a three-goal deficit to earn a result for the first time in club history. Gil also helped force an own goal in the 58th minute, before scoring on a penalty kick in the 78th minute. The Spaniard has registered 13 goal contributions in the last 14 games and now owns 12 goal-and-assist outings in MLS. The 2021 MLS MVP, who earned his sixth MLS Team of the Matchday selection for the dominant performance, has scored one goal with two assists in two previous meetings with the Timbers.

2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #19

New England Revolution at Portland Timbers

Saturday, July 5, 2025

10:30 p.m. ET

Providence Park (Portland, Oregon)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass in English and Spanish

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA







