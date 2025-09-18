RSL Fall 4-1 at Home to LAFC

SANDY, Utah - Real Salt Lake (10-15-4, 34 points, 10th West) was unable to rebound from two early LAFC goals, as the Black-and-Gold (13-7-8, 47 points, 4th West) rode a hat trick from world star Son to down RSL by a 4-1 scoreline Wednesday night at America First Field, the Claret-and-Cobalt unable to secure crucial points in the MLS playoff race.

RSL Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni made one change from Saturday's 2-1 victory against Sporting Kansas City, with defensive newcomer DeAndre Yedlin rejoining the starting XI after a caution accumulation suspension, replacing Noel Caliskan. Though naturally a midfielder, Caliskan was deployed at right back this season out of necessity, and he has flourished in the once-unfamiliar position.

The midfield was stacked for the matchup against LAFC, featuring the dynamic duo of Paraguayan international engine Braian Ojeda and Emeka Eneli, who continue to complement each other well in defensive midfield, disrupting attacks and sparking attacking play. Joining them were homegrown talent Zavier Gozo and RSL starlet Diego Luna, both coming off impressive performances against Kansas City, where Luna netted his team-high 10th goal across all competitions in the 2025 season, while Gozo provided assists on both goals in the home victory.

The Claret-and-Cobalt got off to a strong start, maintaining possession in its defensive end until Eneli cleared the ball to a waiting Victor Olatunji, who quickly played it to Luna on the break. Luna found Gozo on the wing, and Gozo delivered a cross into the middle of the box, where Luna's close-range effort went just wide of the left post, nearly giving RSL the lead just two minutes into the match. However, the early momentum was cut short when LAFC's Heung Min Son found the back of the net just 20 seconds later.

Despite falling behind early, Real Salt Lake continued to fight. With composure and grit, RSL was able to find another tangible scoring opportunity off a free kick in the 14th minute. Once again the momentum was thwarted with another Son goal by LAFC in the 16th minute, putting the home team down 2-0 heading into the locker room.

After a hard-fought start to the second half, a penalty call gave the Claret-and-Cobalt a chance to get on the board in the 55th minute. Recently-acquired Brazilian DP Rwan Cruz set up for the kick but unfortunately was unable to convert, hitting the right post and into the goalkeeper. Mastroeni made his first substitutions of the match shortly thereafter, bringing on veteran striker Johnny Russell. Along with Russell, on came Sam Junqua at centerback and Caliskan at midfield, his natural position.

The persistence paid off in the 76th minute, after a deflected shot from Caliskan fell to Gozo, who twisted his body to half-volley the ball into the back of the net, scoring no doubt one of RSL's most athletic and acrobatic goals in Club history.

Per the theme of the night, the celebration and momentum was cut short after LAFC capitalized off of a turnover and found the back of the net for a third time. Just six minutes later a breakaway situation was created again and the visitors extended its lead to three.

In the 93rd minute, Olatunji received a red card for an apparent head-butt, putting RSL down a man for the remainder of stoppage time. While unable to find another goal in the remaining minutes, the Claret-and-Cobalt will have a chance to redeem the 4-1 loss this Sunday in Los Angeles.

Real Salt Lake hits the road for a back-to-back showdown against LAFC, this time as the visiting side. The Claret-and-Cobalt will look to secure three points on the road this Sunday, September 21 at BMO Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:00 pm MT, with the match streamed on Apple TV+ MLS Season Pass, and broadcast nationally on Fox Sports 1.

GOAL SCORING SUMMARY: RSL 1: 4 LAFC

LAFC: Heung Min Son (Timothy Tillman) 3': After receiving the ball, Tilman was able to find Son with a through ball up the field. Son took the ball and after a few touches took a right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner.

LAFC: Heung Min Son (Ryan Hollingshead) 16': A cross from Hollingshead from the left side found its way to Son who took a right footed shot from just outside the box to the bottom right corner.

RSL: Zavier Gozo (Unassisted) 76': After a shot from Caliskan was deflected into the air by a defender, Gozo found himself in position, he jumped and twisted his body in the air to volley the ball with power past the LAFC goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

LAFC: Heung Min Son (Denis Bouanga) 82': Capitalizing off of a turnover, Bouanga took the ball up the field in a fast break 1v1 with the goalkeeper and passed the ball across the box to Son who took a left footed shot into the center of the goal.

LAFC: Denis Bouanga (Unassisted) 88': Once again in a breakaway situation, Bouanga found himself all alone in the offensive end, taking a few touches before taking a right footed shot into the back of the net.

NOTES FROM RSL 1: 4 LAFC

Tonight's loss drops RSL to 8-9-3 (W-L-T) across all competitions at home this season

With five games remaining, RSL remains in 10th place in the West, just one point behind San Jose for the ninth and final play-in spot, despite playing one fewer game ... RSL's last "game in hand" will be played on Sat., Oct. 11 at Seattle, a game rescheduled due to the Sounders' Leagues Cup title

Gozo's highlight-reel goal tonight was his fourth of the season, establishing a new career high for a teenage player in RSL's 21-year history

LINEUPS:

Real Salt Lake (4-4-2): Rafael Cabral ©; DeAndre Yedlin, Justen Glad, Brayan Vera (Sam Junqua, 68'), Alex Katranis; Emeka Eneli (Noel Caliskan, 68'), Braian Ojeda (Tyler Wolff 78'); Zavier Gozo, Diego Luna (William Agada 83'); Rwan Cruz (Johnny Russell, 68'), Victor Olatunji

Subs not used: Mason Stajduhar, Philip Quinton, Ari Piol, Jesus Barea

Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni

LAFC (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris ©; Sergi Palencia (Ryan Raposo 89'), Ryan Porteous, Nkosi Tafari, Ryan Hollingshead (Artem Smoliakov 74'; Eddie Segura, Mark Delgado (Yaw Yeboah 85'), Mathieu Choiniere; Timothy Tillman (Andrew Moran 74'), Heung Min Son (David Martínez 86'), Denis Bouanga

Subs not used: Thomas Hasal, Frankie Amaya, Kenneth Nielsen, Adrian Wibowo

Head Coach: Steve Cherundolo

Stats Summary: RSL / LAFC

Shots: 20 / 10

Shots on Goal: 4 / 6

Saves: 2 / 3

Corner Kicks: 12 / 2

Fouls: 16 / 13

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

RSL: Rwan Cruz (Yellow Card - 37')

RSL: Alex Katranis (Yellow Card - 62')

LAFC: Andrew Moran (Yellow Card - 74')

RSL: Victor Olatunji (Red Card - 90+3')

RSL: Tyler Wolff (Yellow Card - 90+6')







