Chicago Fire FC Gifts One-Month of MLS Season Pass to All Chicagoans for Long-Awaited Playoff Push

Published on September 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - As Chicago Fire FC fights for its first MLS Playoff berth since 2017, the Club is inviting all Chicagoans to join the ride for the rest of the season. Apple and the Fire are offering a one-month free trial to stream matches and experience every heart-pounding moment of the playoff hunt.

Starting today through Sept. 20, fans can text "FIREUP" to 24258 to sign up and claim their one-month free trial, which will allow them to watch every Chicago Fire match live with no blackouts. The subscription is valid for anyone without a current MLS Season Pass subscription. Whether they're lifelong supporters or just joining the ride, Chicago sports fans can now be part of the action as the Fire - currently sitting 9th in the Eastern Conference with 42 points - battles for a coveted playoff spot in the final stretch of the season.

"Our fans are the heartbeat of this Club," said Dave Baldwin, President of Business Operations for Chicago Fire FC. "The momentum we're feeling right now - from our push toward the playoffs to the excitement around our newly announced privately funded downtown stadium - is electric. We want every Chicagoan to be part of it. This offer is our way of saying: We appreciate you, you are part of our Club, and we want you with us every step of the way."

With five regular season matches remaining, the Fire faces a critical run of games including home showdowns against Columbus Crew (Sept. 27) and Toronto FC (Oct. 4), plus road tests at Minnesota United (Sept. 20), Inter Miami (Sept. 30), and New England Revolution (Oct. 18). To see the action in person, tickets for the remaining home games are available at chicagofirefc.com.

Offer Details

