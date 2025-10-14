Decision Day 2025: What's at Stake for San Diego FC

It all comes down to Decision Day.

There's just one match remaining before San Diego FC's first-ever Audi 2025 MLS Cup playoff appearance later this month at Snapdragon Stadium. Their playoff seed will be decided this Saturday, Oct. 18 against the Portland Timbers, and it is crucial for SDFC to win on the road to keep their hopes of first place alive.

What is Decision Day? Decision Day is when all 30 Clubs in Major League Soccer (MLS) play their last regular season match on Saturday, October 18. The Eastern Conference matches are played first at 3 PM, followed by the Western Conference matches at 6 PM.

Decision Day is crucial for teams who are on the edge of advancing to the postseason, and teams who have secured their Playoffs spot can improve their seeding. Every goal and every point matters on Decision Day as it can move a Club's position up or down on the table in their respected Conference. Depending on where SDFC finishes and where the other Clubs finish, the matchups will be determined accordingly.

The Chrome and Azul are currently in second place with 60 points, behind the Vancouver Whitecaps FC, who are in the lead with 63 points. LAFC currently sits in third place with 60 points, and Minnesota United FC sits in fourth with 58 points. Anything can happen; a win can move any Club up a rank in the Western Conference.

Here's what it means for San Diego FC. If the Club wins this Saturday against Portland and Vancouver Whitecaps FC fall in their final match against Dallas, SDFC will become the No. 1 seed in the West. If Vancouver wins or draws, they will claim the top spot.

Cheer on the Squad at 6:00 PM as the Club battles to stay on top of the Western Conference at Providence Park! Our Official Watch Party Crawl will be on Third Ave in Chula Vista from 4-8 PM, Saturday, October 18! Enjoy low riders, family time, and a great time with SDFC!

We may not know who our opponent is, but what we do know is that SDFC will be hosting match one for Round One Best-of-3 Series at Snapdragon Stadium, followed by a second match on the road. If necessary, a third match will be played at home to determine who advances to the Western Conference Semifinals.

Join us and be part of history by purchasing your tickets today for Round One Home Match One, presented by Sharp HealthCare! You don't want to miss the once in a lifetime opportunity.







