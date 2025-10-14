adidas, FC Cincinnati and UNHEARDOF Celebrate Club's 10th Anniversary with "All for Cincy" Forum Low

Cincinnati, Ohio - October 14, 2025 - adidas, Cincinnati-based streetwear brand UNHEARDOF and Major League Soccer's FC Cincinnati today unveiled a limited-edition "All For Cincy" Forum Low collection paying tribute to the club's 10th anniversary.

The UNHEARDOF x FC Cincinnati adidas Forum Low "All For Cincy" is a modified take on the adidas Originals lifestyle basketball shoe, blending elements of soccer and skateboarding culture to reflect the diverse influences of Cincinnati's vibrant community.

"Being cut from my sixth-grade soccer team to now creating a shoe for our MLS soccer team, FC Cincinnati, shows that you can never give up on yourself, and that each failure is an opportunity to learn and get better," said Philip Lipschutz, founder of UNHEARDOF. "FC Cincinnati is more than a club to me. It's a brand, a community, and a team leading the culture the right way! ALL FOR CINCY."

The "Orange Kit" colorway ($150) pays tribute to the uniforms FC Cincinnati wore when they captured the Supporters' Shield in 2023. The uppers are FCC Orange nubuck with an FCC Blue collar lining, and chalk white toeboxes and tongues. The iconic 3 Stripes are metallic silver leather, representing the Supporters' Shield trophy. The "Orange Kit" upper features a wraparound graphic of the team's motto "All For Cincy" debossed in gothic 3M reflective silver. All this sits atop a chalk white rubber cupsole with a translucent gum rubber outsole.

"We are thrilled to have brought this partnership to life," said Jeff Berding, President & Co-CEO, FC Cincinnati. "This shoe is inspired by and created for our fans, as we celebrate 10 years of FC Cincinnati together. We're proud to have collaborated with a great partner in adidas, as well as an iconic local brand in UNHEARDOF, and we're excited to see these shoes at TQL Stadium, around Cincinnati and beyond."

Key features of the UNHEARDOF x FC Cincinnati adidas Forum Low "All For Cincy" include:

Premium Materials: Premium nubuck uppers provide a luxurious feel and durability.

Unique Design Elements: 3M reflective debossed brand DNA graphics, FCC and adidas co-branded embroidery on the tongues, and custom UNHEARDOF branded graphic insoles.

Modified Silhouette: The ankle strap and lockdown collar have been removed, and the original tongue has been swapped with the taller, soccer-influenced adidas Gazelle Indoor tongue.

The UNHEARDOF x FC Cincinnati adidas Forum Low "All For Cincy" will be available soon. Stay tuned for more information on where to purchase.







