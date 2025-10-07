Orlando City and Orlando Pride Owner & Chairman Mark Wilf Named to Orlando Magazine's 2025 "50 Most Powerful People in Orlando"
Published on October 7, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Orlando City SC News Release
Orlando Magazine has named Orlando City and Orlando Pride Owner & Chairman Mark Wilf to their annual list of the 50 Most Powerful People in Orlando. In the Entertainment, Sports and The Arts category specifically, Wilf was named fourth.
Since assuming ownership of Orlando City Soccer Club and the Orlando Pride in July 2021, both Orlando City and Orlando Pride have taken giant leaps. In just four years, Wilf has helped transform the matchday experience and cement the city's standing as a soccer destination.
In 2024, Exploria Stadium was renamed Inter&Co Stadium as part of a landmark partnership with the Brazilian financial services company. The deal not only illustrates the global reach for Orlando City and Pride, but also injects an investment into fan amenities and the infrastructure of the stadium.
For more information, visit OrlandoMagazine.com.
