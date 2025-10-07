Footy & Fashion: St. Louis City SC and Smino Unveil Collab Streetwear Collection to Support the St. Louis Region's Tornado Relief Efforts

Published on October 7, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC is partnering with rapper and St. Louis native Smino to launch an exclusive streetwear-inspired merch collection as part of the club's continued support of the St. Louis region's tornado relief efforts. The limited-edition collection includes two shirt designs and two hoodie designs, available in various sizes and ranging in price from $45 - $80. Each piece reflects Smino's anything-but-ordinary style, infused with the shared St. Louis pride that defines both him and CITY SC.

The merch line features products from Zero Fatigue, the American indie hip-hop/neo-soul collective and record label Smino co-founded in 2014, co-designed in partnership with CITY SC.

"Fashion has always been a big part of my life, so I'm grateful to be able to collab with CITY SC for a great cause," said Smino. "It's more than just clothes, it's about representing St. Louis and giving back to the city that raised me."

The new collection is just the latest effort by CITY SC to help the region following the devastating tornadoes that struck St. Louis in May. 100% of net proceeds from the collection will go directly to the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis to support tornado relief efforts. By teaming up with Smino, a St. Louis native and global style icon, CITY SC continues its ongoing commitment to supporting and uplifting its community.

"This partnership with Smino represents everything CITY SC stands for: authenticity, creativity, and community," said Matt Sebek, CITY SC Chief Experience Officer. "Together, we're proving that sports can intersect with culture in meaningful ways while also showing up for our city."

The collection is now available at www.stlcitysmino.com and CITY Pavilion, CITY SC's team store (2118 Market St, St. Louis, MO 63103), while supplies last. The first 50 people to purchase an item from the collection at CITY Pavilion will receive a free Smino-designed bandana.







