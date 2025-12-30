Atlanta United Signs Defender Tomás Jacob

Published on December 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced it has signed defender Tomás Jacob from Club Necaxa to a contract through the 2028-29 season with option years through the 2030-31 season. Jacob will occupy U-22 Initiative and international roster spots pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

"Tomás is a talented young player with the versatility to play in multiple positions and we're excited to watch his development continue with Atlanta United," Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson said. "He's going to add competition to the backline and is well suited for Tata's style of play. We look forward to welcoming him to the club and the city of Atlanta."

Jacob, 21, has made a combined 67 career first division appearances in Argentina and Mexico. A native of Santa Fe, Argentina, Jacob joined the Newell's Old Boys academy and progressed through the ranks, making his first division debut against Independiente on Oct. 31, 2021. He made 14 league appearances during the 2022 season and recorded his first career assist against Godoy Cruz on Aug. 27. After splitting time with the first and second teams, Jacob made 13 first division appearances in 2024 and 13 appearances in 2025 playing as a right back, center back and central midfielder.

Jacob transferred to Liga MX side Club Necaxa on July 15, 2025 and made his club debut three days later in a league match against Querétaro. He started 12 of his 14 appearances during the 2025 league Apertura season, scoring his first professional goal on Sept. 26 against Atlas. The Argentine also started all three of Necaxa's 2025 Leagues Cup matches, including its opening match of the tournament against Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 30.

Player Profile

Name: Tomás Jacob

Position: Defender/Midfielder

Height:  6-2

Birthdate: April 20, 2004 (21)

Birthplace: Santa Fe, Argentina

Citizenship: Argentina

Transaction: Atlanta United signs Tomás Jacob through the 2028-29 season with option years through the 2030-31 season on Dec. 30 2025, pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa. Jacob will occupy a U-22 Initiative roster spot.







