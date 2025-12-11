Inter Miami CF Signs Academy Product, MLS Cup Champion Ian Fray to Contract Extension

December 11, 2025

Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed Academy product and MLS Cup 2025 Champion Ian Fray to a contract extension through the 2028-29 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

"To continue this journey here feels amazing, this club has put so much trust in me for the last 5 years I've been here. Going through injuries, they kept their trust in me to sign a new contract and now we've won the MLS Cup, so I'm excited for next year," said Fray. "Coming from the Academy, it means a lot to me, just to give more kids from here hope that they can make it to the First Team and make it through to the next level. So for me to sign another contract here, it's exciting just to give more kids hope."

The South Florida native recently wrapped up his third season with Inter Miami CF's First Team in 2025 after coming through the Club's Player Development Pathway, making 35 appearances and contributing one goal and four assists across all competitions. The defender initially signed his contract as a Homegrown Player in 2021, and subsequently missed the 2021 and 2022 seasons due to long-term injuries. Fray exhibited great resilience to bounceback and returned to action in 2023, and since then has been a member of Inter Miami's squad that secured the historic first four titles in Club history: winning the 2023 Leagues Cup, the 2024 Supporters' Shield title - doing so establishing the MLS single-season points record in the process - the 2025 MLS Eastern Conference title, and the MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi.

In all, the Academy graduate has racked up 66 appearances for Inter Miami across all competitions, recording four goals and four assists.

Fray, 23, progressed through the Inter Miami CF Player Development Pathway from the Academy all the way to the First Team. Following a standout debut season for the Club's Academy in 2019, he was handed a professional contract with Inter Miami CF II in 2020. The defender was named to the 2020 USL League One All-League Second Team for his standout performances in his first season playing professionally.

Notably, Fray was amongst Inter Miami's inaugural Academy team that made its debut in a tournament in South Korea in 2019, becoming the first-ever Inter Miami team across any category to play a competitive match. Alongside him, fellow club Homegrown Player Noah Allen was also a part of the Academy's inaugural team that took part in the tournament in South Korea.

Additionally, on the international front Fray made his debut for Jamaica's senior side in 2025. He has registered three appearances for Jamaica to date, all of them in Concacaf Qualifiers to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

TRANSACTION: Inter Miami CF signs Academy product Ian Fray to a contract extension through the 2028-29 MLS season.







