LAFC Returns from World Cup Break with 3-0 Victory over LA Galaxy

Published on July 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC defeated the LA Galaxy 3-0 Friday night at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., in both clubs' first MLS match following the eight-week break for the FIFA World Cup.

Mark Delgado opened the scoring in the 26th minute when he headed a cross from Jacob Shaffelburg - fresh off his FIFA World Cup adventure with Canada - into the back of Galaxy defender Jakob Glesnes, then scurried to tap the rebound past goalkeeper Novak Mićović at close range. It was Delgado's second goal of the season and his first against his former club, for whom he played from 2022 to 2024.

Denis Bouanga doubled the Black & Gold lead in the 45th minute with a penalty kick past Mićović. Bouanga had been fouled by Justin Haak in the area, and although it appeared at first as if Son Heung-Min would take the penalty, Son handed the ball to Bouanga, who netted his sixth goal of the season and his 11th in all competitions, both team highs.

The goal also marked Bouanga's seventh straight appearance against the Galaxy in which he has scored, a record for the nine-year-old southern California derby.

Son nearly added to LAFC's 2-0 halftime lead in the 48th minute, when his right-footed curler from distance required a diving save from Mićović at full stretch to keep it out of the bottom corner. Ten minutes later (58') Son finished from the top of the penalty area to give LAFC a 3-0 advantage, the sequence beginning with a Mathieu Choinière tackle in midfield and then a clever layoff by Delgado, who was credited with the assist on Son's first MLS goal of the season to accompany the Korean star's league-high nine assists.

LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was called upon to make just two saves in recording his MLS-best ninth clean sheet of the season.

LAFC returns to BMO Stadium on Wednesday, July 22, when it hosts Real Salt Lake. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT, and the match will be broadcast on Apple TV, FOX, and FOX Deportes, as well as Coupang Play and SPOTV for fans in Korea. Local radio coverage will be available on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA app, KYPA 1230 AM [Korean], and 980 AM La Mera Mera [Spanish].

NOTES

With the win, LAFC moves into third place in the Western Conference standings, with a record of 8W-5L-3D for 27 points, and a 13W-6L-5D mark in all competitions.

The goal from Son (playing in his first El Tráfico) was his 26th goal contribution (13 goals, 13 assists) in just 27 MLS appearances, including playoffs, since he joined LAFC in August 2025.

In its 24 matches this year, LAFC has kept 12 clean sheets, including ten in MLS play. No other MLS team has more than seven shutouts in the league this season.

The win gave LAFC a tie in the all-time series against the Galaxy, across all competitions (10W-10L-7D).

Delgado's 90-minute shift marked his 358th regular-season appearance in MLS, moving him into 24th place in league history.

Ryan Hollingshead's start at right back was the 250th start of his MLS career, making him the 99th player in MLS history to start 250 games.

Yevhen Cheberko made his debut for LAFC, starting at left back and playing 75 minutes before being replaced by Kenny Nielsen.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 18, 2026

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