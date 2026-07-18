Revolution Academy Graduates Damario McIntosh and Javaun Mussenden Called up for 2026 Concacaf Under-20 Championship

Published on July 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Two products of the New England Revolution's pro player pathway, first-team defender Damario McIntosh (Jamaica Under-20s) and Revolution II midfielder Javaun Mussenden (United States Under-19s), earned international call-ups for the 2026 Concacaf Under-20 Championship tournament in Mexico from July 21 - Aug. 10.

McIntosh and The Reggae Boyz, slotted in Group C, will take on Honduras on July 26 (9:00 p.m. ET), Panama on July 29 (4:00 p.m. ET), and Canada on Aug. 1 (4:00 p.m. ET). Born in Westmoreland, Jamaica, McIntosh has amassed 63 MLS NEXT Pro appearances, including 54 starts, recording one goal and five assists with New England's developmental side, Revolution II. In the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, the 18-year-old right back is tied for the team lead with four assists and has helped secure five clean sheets across his 13 outings, 11 of them starts.

A 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star, McIntosh made his first-team debut in the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, tallying an assist in New England's Round of 32 victory over Rhode Island FC on April 14. He followed that performance with an 83-minute shift against Orlando City SC in the Round of 16 on April 29. In May, McIntosh featured on the Revolution's MLS matchday roster for the first time at Charlotte FC.

Mussenden, an 18-year-old attacking midfielder, will compete in Group A with the U.S. U-19 side against Haiti on July 25 (10:00 p.m. ET), El Salvador on July 28 (10:00 p.m. ET), and Cuba on July 31 (10:00 p.m. ET). The 2024-25 Revolution Academy Player of the Year earns his third youth call-up with The Stars and Stripes after making his international debut in a friendly match against Japan's U-19s on June 9.

Across parts of three seasons with Revolution II, Mussenden has recorded two goals and four assists in 41 MLS NEXT Pro appearances, including 30 starts. A former member of the Revolution Academy's residency program, Mussenden has featured at both the U-17 and U-18 levels for New England. The Dallas, Ga. native tallied one goal and one assist with New England's U-18 squad during the 2025-26 MLS NEXT fall campaign.

At the conclusion of the Group Stage, the two top teams from each group and the two best third-place finishers will advance to the knockout stage. The Quarterfinals are set for August 4-5, followed by the Semifinals on August 7, and the Final on August 9, 2026. The tournament will also serve as the qualifying competition for the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027 and the 2028 Summer Olympics Men's Football Tournament. CLICK HERE for more details on the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 18, 2026

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