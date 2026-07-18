Galaxy Fall in Return to MLS Action

Published on July 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy (5-6-5, 20 points) fell to LAFC (8-5-3, 27 points) 3-0 at Dignity Health Sports Park. After a tightly contested opening stretch, LAFC broke the deadlock in the 26th minute and added a second goal late in the first half to take a 2-0 advantage into the break. The visitors then capped the scoring with a third goal in the second half.

Goalscoring Plays

LAFC - Mark Delgado, 26th minute: LAFC played a ball into the box from the right wing, and after it deflected off multiple players, Delgado scored from close range to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

LAFC - Denis Bouanga, 45+1st minute: After a lengthy VAR review, LAFC was awarded a penalty kick, and Bouanga calmly slotted his attempt into the bottom-left corner, just beyond the reach of Mićović, to double the lead.

LAFC - Son Heung-Min (Mark Delgado), 57th minute: Son and Delgado linked up on a transition chance, with Son finishing into the bottom-right corner after a return pass to put LAFC ahead 3-0.

Postgame Notes

New signing Robert Taylor made his LA Galaxy debut, entering as a substitute in the 65th minute against LAFC.

Defender Emiro Garcés returned to action after being sidelined with an injury suffered during the Galaxy's road match against Sporting Kansas City on May 13.

Defender Julián Aude made his first appearance since April 23, where he sustained an ankle injury against the Columbus Crew.

Midfielder Marco Reus captained his 10th of 16 league matches for the Galaxy this season and has now donned the armband in six consecutive MLS Regular Season contests.

Next Up

The LA Galaxy will have a quick turnaround as they return to action on Wednesday, July 22, hosting St. Louis CITY SC at Dignity Health Sports Park. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT in the Galaxy's second match in a nine-day span.

Match Information

Match: LA Galaxy vs LAFC

Date: July 17, 2026

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park; Carson, California

Weather: Clear and 75°F

Scoring Summary

1 2 F

LA Galaxy

0 0 0

LAFC

2 1 3

LAFC: Mark Delgado, 26'

LAFC: Denis Bouanga, 45+1'

LAFC: Son Heung-Min (Mark Delgado), 57'

Lineups

LA Galaxy: GK Novak Mićović; D John Nelson (Julián Aude, 65'), D Justin Haak, D Jakob Glesnes, D Miki Yamane (Robert Taylor, 65'); M Edwin Cerrillo (Emiro Garcés, 65'), M Lucas Sanabria, M Elijah Wynder; F Joseph Paintsil (Ruben Ramos Jr., 81') F Erik Thommy (Harbor Miller, 22'), F Marco Reus

Substitutes not used: JT Marcinkowski, Maya Yoshida, Isaiah Parente, Chris Rindov

LAFC: GK Hugo Lloris; D Yevhen Cheberko (Kenneth Nielsen, 75'), D Ryan Porteous, D Aaron Long, D Ryan Hollingshead; M Eddie Segura, M Mark Delgado, M Mathieu Choiniere (Jude Terry, 85'); F Heung Min Son (Tyler Boyd, 76), F Denis Bouanga (Jeremy Ebobisse, 85'), F Jacob Shaffelburg (David Martinez, 66')

Substitutes not used: Thomas Hasal, Ryan Raposo, Sebastian Nava, Nkosi Tafari

Stats Summary

LA LAFC

Shots

11 13

Shots on Goal

2 6

Saves

3 2

Corner Kicks

9 3

Fouls

12 9

Offsides

0 0

Possession

59.5% 40.5%

Misconduct Summary

LA: Edwin Cerrillo (caution) 34'

LA: Jakob Glesnes (caution) 45+2'

LA: Harbor Miller (caution) 80'

Officials

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Assistant Referees: Jeremy Hanson, Jose Da Silva

Fourth Official: Elijio Arreguin

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

LA Galaxy Postgame Quotes

LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney

On how the team started and what he liked and didn't like in the match:

"They came in and sat in a lower block, obviously recognizing we don't really have a 9. Sat quite low. I felt like we were forcing things to Joe a lot. And the game needed to loosen up. Joe is the one who might be able to create some danger. But if we just keep going to Joe, then they organize to defending Joe. And we just didn't build the speed. We're passing the ball, but we weren't getting anywhere. We weren't creating attacks. We didn't build speed into our attacks. Even in opportunities in some of those interactions, after we passed, we'd stand. And after we passed, we need to run, run for the depth, change speeds, things like that. Try to turn some of these possessions into attack, not just passing the ball around. So I feel like that was a large section of the first half and just kept coming -- even when [the ball] came out, we kept coming back to the right. And so it's not like we overplayed it clearly. Weren't able to build speed. Weren't able to put balls in dangerous areas enough. Obviously, they were low. They were dense. They weren't coming out. They were looking for moments for transitions. And like they usually play us, for mistakes, things like that. The first goal, for me, should never happen when you have a center back, Mark being a small player in the box, one-on-one, we should win that duel. We should win that. We were two-on-two in the box. We weren't overloaded. It's a cross we would love to prevent. But at the same time you have match-ups that you should envy in the box, and we should be able to deal with it. And we don't. And on a day where you need to be near flawless defensively, because we're probably not going to create a ton of chances, in my opinion, you need to be really good on the defensive side of things. And hope -- not hope, but look for the game to open up as the game sort of progresses. But we gave up that goal, then we gave up a penalty. Yeah, and then the third goal, we give away on a ball that we're there to secure. We just kind of touch it backwards into the space and it just springs them into a transition. So, again, I feel like it's on the day, and I knew this, that we were going to probably have to be really clean defensively. That means even in the moments that we were in possession, that we can't turn over the ball and let them spring their attacks on us. But we need to be really good defensively because I felt like we wouldn't have as many chances as we maybe sometimes get. I feel like we were going to have to manufacture real chances through the course of the meeting."

On how he plans to create chances in upcoming matches:

"Robert gives us something. He's just not really fit yet. He hasn't played a game in a while. And he showed up just last week, training-wise, so we knew we had a limited amount. But I feel like he gives us something a little bit different out there. But, yeah, and the other thing is just as a group we need to -- the ball needs to move a little quicker. We need to rotate from one side to the other faster. We really overplayed one side especially in the first half. And I felt like it just became so predictable that it was easy for them to organize the defending over on that side, right? It was hard for Joe to build speed because it was just so dense over there. So some of it obviously is adapting as a group and recognizing the game. The second is obviously continuing to tweak. If we have another winger, a Robert, I can use Joe at the 9, we can do some other things. But I feel like we needed something on the width today. And Harbor's just coming back. He's only been in training for a few days. So we really were a lot of midfielders, fullbacks at the moment. And Marco -- so it was, again, as guys get a little bit healthier and so on and so forth, and eventually as guys will start to come in, we have to build out of it.

On how he's managing through the pressure with playoff spots in close contention:

"Again, I think we have to be stingy, diligent in how we are defending, how we're working defensively. We have to maximize our opportunities. In the next game, we may create more opportunities than we did tonight. But tonight we were finding it difficult to create opportunities, for sure. We'll look at it, review it, see if we can find different ways, get guys who are here, healthy. I think guys who were able to get 30 minutes can play bigger roles in the next game. They just haven't played much lately. So yeah, I mean, we recognize very clearly where we're at and that we need to grab points here along the way. And it's a busy second half of the season where you don't have a lot of time to give away points and then try to work your way back. So we're all very aware of where we're at, but I think for us, again, we still have to approach this one game at a time and reorganize for the next game and look for the best approach to try to take three points out of the night."

LA Galaxy Defender Justin Haak

On how the defensive line needs to show up given the limited offensive options:

"I would also add, we were a bit unlucky. I think the first goal ricocheted off Delgado, off Jakob, back to in front of him for the finish. And the penalty balls were bouncing around. I'm not aware that [Denis] Bouanga is behind me, and I kick him. And then the third goal was just a little bit too easy for them. We know how dangerous they are. I thought we did a great job limiting their transition, which is what they're really good at. It was a little bit of getting unlucky at moments. I think we also had the ball bouncing in their box a few times, but it always seemed to fall to them today. So, I would say a part of it was being a little bit unlucky, but also just we need to be more aware in those situations."

On the mentality of the team in the next stretch of matches:

"I feel like every game has to be like a playoff game at this point. You know, the teams are close around us. It's not too far from the third, fourth place, but it's also really close to the 10th, 11th place in [the] standings. So we need to treat every game like a playoff game. And this was definitely not a step in the right direction. I think nobody is proud or happy with how that game went. We all expected much, much more. But that's something that we have to learn from and do better."

On if having a follow-up game in a matter of days helps the team move on quickly:

"Yeah, I mean, the best thing to do is put on a good performance next game. So I think we have to take that as a positive and do exactly that and bring a much better performance on Wednesday."

On if he believes he had the ball in the penalty called just before halftime:

"I definitely touched the ball, but I'm not going to say that it 100 percent wasn't a penalty. I kicked him too. I don't know. I didn't watch it back if I got the ball first. But me and Glesnes were talking, and he thinks maybe if the ref doesn't call it on the field, maybe they don't go; it's one of those. But I haven't seen the back end. But overall, I could have probably done better."







Major League Soccer Stories from July 18, 2026

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