LAFC Loans Midfielder Matt Evans to FC Wacker Innsbruck

Published on July 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC announced today that midfielder Matt Evans has been loaned to Austrian club FC Wacker Innsbruck. The transaction follows the loan of forward Adrian Wibowo to the second division Austrian club and serves as the second player movement between the two clubs since the two sides formalized a partnership in 2023.

Evans, 19, joined the LAFC Academy at 11 years old in 2017 prior to working his way up to LAFC2. Beginning in 2023, the Simi Valley, CA, native played three seasons in MLS NEXT Pro, recording 13 goals and seven assists over 56 total matches played (35 starts). His eye for goal earned him MLS NEXT Pro Goal of the Matchweek honors on three occasions in 2025. This year, Evans made his first team debut, logging two appearances across all competitions and registering an assist at Portland on April 11.

On the international stage, Evans made inroads with the Guatemala National Team in 2025 after previously representing his mother's native country as well as the United States at the youth level. He made his senior international debut for Guatemala on June 10, 2025, in a World Cup qualifying match against Jamaica. Evans was then included in Los Chapines' squad for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup and played 22 minutes of the team's final World Cup qualifying match against Suriname on November 19.

TRANSACTION: LAFC loans midfielder Matt Evans to FC Wacker Innsbruck.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 9, 2026

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