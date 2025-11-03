MLS Announces Game 3 Schedule for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series

Published on November 3, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced the schedule and broadcast details for Game 3 matches in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series.

Every match in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs will air on MLS Season Pass and is available for free to Apple TV subscribers.

With one Game 2 match remaining, at least four series have gone the distance and will come down to a decisive Game 3.

Higher seeds will again play host and lean on homefield advantage in the win-or-go-home games. In the past two years, home teams and higher seeds have dominated Game 3, winning five of seven matches (71% of Game 3s).

Charlotte FC, the team that posted the most home wins in the 2025 MLS regular season, kicks off the decisive weekend, hosting New York City FC in a standalone match on Friday, November 7 (7 p.m. ET).

Depending on the Seattle Sounders FC vs. Minnesota United FC Game 2 result tonight (10:45 p.m. ET), Saturday, Nov. 8 could see a Game 3 tripleheader, with the Sounders heading back to Minnesota (4 p.m. ET) to kick off the tripleheader action.

With a spot in the Conference Semifinals on the line, the Hell Is Real derby will see FC Cincinnati host Columbus Crew as both teams look to deal the final blow to their rivals' season (6 p.m. ET). Closing the night, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF will host Nashville SC, hoping to avoid elimination in Round One for the second consecutive season (8 p.m. ET).

The final match of Round One will feature Western Conference top seed San Diego FC, as they look to push past upstart Wild Card winner Portland Timbers at home in Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday night (9:00 p.m. ET).

HOW TO WATCH:

MLS Season Pass and Apple TV will broadcast every match of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass for $9.99 for the remainder of the season. For more information and to subscribe to MLS Season Pass visit: tv.apple.com.

To provide extensive coverage, MLS Countdown and MLS Wrap-Up in English and MLS La Previa and El Resumen in Spanish, will feature special edition 30-minute pre- and post-game shows providing in-depth analysis and highlights for the Wild Card matches and Round One Best-of-3 Series games.

In addition to matches on MLS Season Pass and Apple TV, select playoff games will also be available through FOX Sports in the U.S. (FS1 and FOX Deportes) and on TSN and RDS in Canada.

MLS Cup presented by Audi will take place Saturday, December 6 (2:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes, TSN, RDS).

For more information about the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, visit www.MLSsoccer.com.

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule

Round One Best-of-3 Series: Game 3

Friday, November 7

Eastern Conference - No. 4 Charlotte FC vs. No. 5 New York City FC

7:00 p.m. ET broadcast / 7:12 p.m. ET kickoff

(Bank of America Stadium, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV)

Saturday, November 8

(If Necessary) Western Conference - No. 4 Minnesota United FC vs. No. 5 Seattle Sounders FC

4:00 p.m. ET broadcast / 4:12 p.m. ET kickoff

(Allianz Field, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV)

Eastern Conference - No. 2 FC Cincinnati vs. No. 7 Columbus Crew

6:00 p.m. ET broadcast / 6:12 p.m. ET kickoff

(TQL Stadium, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV)

Eastern Conference - No. 3 Inter Miami CF vs. No. 6 Nashville SC

8:00 p.m. ET broadcast / 8:12 p.m. ET kickoff

(Chase Stadium, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV)

Sunday, November 9

Western Conference - No. 1 San Diego FC vs. No. 8 Portland Timbers

9:00 p.m. ET broadcast / 9:12 p.m. ET kickoff

(Snapdragon Stadium, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV)

Conference Semifinals

Saturday, November 22 - Sunday, November 23

Conference Finals

Saturday, November 29 - Sunday, November 30

2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi

Saturday, December 6

2:30 p.m. ET / MLS Season Pass and Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes, TSN, RDS







Major League Soccer Stories from November 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.