Inter Miami CF Crowned Eastern Conference Champion, Advances MLS Cup with Historic 5-1 Victory Over NYCFC

Published on November 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

MIAMI - - Inter Miami CF secured a resounding 5-1 win over New York City FC to be crowned Eastern Conference champion and win the third title in Club history, while also advancing to the MLS Cup presented by Audi for the first time. A hat-trick from Royal Caribbean Icon of the Match Tadeo Allende and goals from Mateo Silvetti and Telasco Segovia led the team to the historic victory at Chase Stadium. With the five goals on the night, Inter Miami has now scored 98 combined regular season and postseason goals in 2025, which is the most in a single season in MLS history.

Inter Miami will now host the MLS Cup presented by Audi at Chase Stadium next Saturday, Dec. 6 at 2:30 p.m. ET against the winner of the Western Conference Final between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and San Diego FC. Notably, the occasion will mark the first MLS Cup to be played in the state of Florida. Additionally, the match will be the 58th for Inter Miami across all competitions in 2025, which is a record for the most matches for an MLS club in a single year.

"We'll keep working along these lines this week, continuing to reinforce that this is the path, and that we're on the verge of playing the game we dreamed of at the start of the season-the last game of the year, the final, at home and with our fans," said head coach Javier Mascherano. "It will be the last MLS match in this stadium, so hopefully the fans come out to support us, because with them, we're a group as well."

Inter Miami took the pitch for the Conference Final with Rocco Ríos Novo in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Maximiliano Falcón, Noah Allen and Jordi Alba made up the back four; Rodrigo De Paul, Sergio Busquets, and Baltasar Rodríguez started in midfield; Allende, captain Leo Messi and Silvetti led the team in attack.

Inter Miami pulled ahead in the 12th minute through Allende's sixth goal this postseason and overall 17th goal this MLS season. Busquets started off the play with a long ball over the opposition's defense, with Allende then fighting off his defender before unleashing a powerful right-footed hit from the right side of the box.

Allende scored his second of the evening to extend Inter Miami's lead in the 23rd minute, finding the back of the net with a towering header to the far post following a precise delivery into the box from Alba. The goal was Allende's seventh this postseason and 18th overall this MLS season, while the assist was Alba's third in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The visitors cut one back before halftime, with Justin Haak scoring for NYCFC in the 37th minute.

Goalkeeper Ríos Novo had a crucial intervention for Inter Miami in the 66th minute, making a big save to deny an attempt from NYCFC's Julián Fernández from inside the box.

Inter Miami reestablished its two-goal lead shortly after in the 67th minute through a quick control and finish from Silvetti inside the box to capitalize on an assist from Messi. The goal was the second for the young Argentine attacker in Inter Miami colors, while the assist was Messi's seventh this postseason and overall 26th this league campaign, and the secondary assist took Alba's tally to four in the playoffs. Notably, with the assist Messi reached 405 total career assists and became the player with the most assists in history.

Second half-substitute Segovia further extended Inter Miami's lead in the 83rd minute by capping off a fantastic counter from the hosts. Segovia handed off the ball to Alba on the left end of the box, who returned the favor with an exquisite backheel pass for the Venezuelan midfielder to strike from the center of the box. The goal was Segovia's first in the playoffs and ninth this MLS season, while the assist was the fifth for Alba in the playoffs.

Allende secured his hat-trick and rounded out the 5-1 scoreline in the 89th minute with a tidy chip over the keeper after a precise threaded pass from Yannick Bright into space. The goal was Allende's eight in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup playoffs and tied the record for the most goals scored by a player in a single postseason Carlos Ruiz, 8 in 2002). The assist, meanwhile, was Bright's first in the playoffs and second of the league season.

Scoring Summary:

MIA - Tadeo Allende 14', Tadeo Allende (Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets) 23', Mateo Silvetti (Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba) 67', Telasco Segovia (Jordi Alba) 83', Tadeo Allende (Yannick Bright) 89'

NYC - Justin Haak (Maxi Moralez) 37'

Misconduct:

MIA - Marcelo Weigandt (Yellow Card) 22', Noah Allen (Yellow Card) 33', Baltasar Rodríguez (Yellow Card) 70', Yannick Bright (Yellow Card) 87'

NYC - Maxi Moralez (Yellow Card) 20', Nicolás Fernández (Yellow Card) 31', Kevin O'Toole (Yellow Card) 65', Justin Haak (Yellow Card) 73'

Lineups / Substitutions:

Inter Miami CF - GK Rocco Ríos Novo; D Marcelo Weigandt (Ian Fray 57'), Maximiliano Falcón, Sergio Busquets, Noah Allen (Yannick Bright 57'), Jordi Alba; M Mateo Silvetti (Luis Suárez 83'), Rodrigo De Paul, Baltasar Rodríguez (Telasco Segovia 72'); F Tadeo Allende, Lionel Messi ©

Unused Substitutes - GK Óscar Ustari; D Gonzalo Luján, Tomás Avilés, M F Fafa Picault, Allen Obando

New York City FC - GK Matt Freese; D Justin Haak, Thiago Martins, Raul Gustavo; M Tayvon Gray, Maxi Moralez (Seymour Reid 90'), Aiden O'Neill, Jonathan Shore (Hannes Wolf HT), Kevin O'Toole; F Agustin Ojeda (Julian Fernandez 60'), Nicolás Fernández

Unused Substitutes - GK Tomás Romero; D Mitja Ilenic, Strahinja Tanasijević, Nico Cavallo; M Máximo Carrizo; F Max Murray

Details of the Game:

Date: November 29, 2025

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Stadium: Chase Stadium

Attendance: 19,136

Stats:

Possession:

MIA - 49%

NYC - 51%

Shots:

MIA - 11

NYC - 6

Saves:

MIA - 2

NYC - 1

Corners:

MIA - 5

NYC - 2

Fouls:

MIA - 22

NYC - 19







