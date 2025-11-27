Wall of Gratitude: Inter Miami CF Academy Players Reflect Ahead of Thanksgiving

Published on November 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

On the eve of the Thanksgiving celebration, Inter Miami CF Academy players took part in a heartfelt initiative in which each of them shared what they are thankful for in their lives. The Academy players filled part of the Club's facilities with handwritten messages expressing their gratitude in honor of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Take a look at some of the gratitude messages from our players:

I'm thankful for: the opportunity to play the sport I love every day, and for all the people in my life who make sacrifices so I can do what I love most - football.

I'm thankful for: my family, for everyone who helps me become better in my everyday life. I'm thankful for the food on my table, a roof over my head, my teammates, classmates, teachers, and coaches. I'm grateful that football is part of my life.

I'm thankful for: my life, my coaches, and all the people who believe in me. I'm grateful for every moment I get to live at Inter Miami.

I'm thankful for: my family, who always believes in me; my friends, who make me laugh; and soccer, because it teaches me teamwork, hard work, and perseverance. I'm grateful for all the fun games, great coaches, and memories I've made on the field.

I'm thankful for: having health, for having my family alive, for having God in my heart, and for preparing myself every day to become stronger no matter what happens, because God will never leave me alone.







