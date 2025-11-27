Inter Miami CF Hosts NYCFC in Eastern Conference Final

Published on November 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF carries on with its Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign this Saturday, Nov. 29, with the team set to host New York City FC in the Eastern Conference Final. Kickoff at Chase Stadium for the match presented by Heineken is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

Match Giveaways and Fan Zone Activations

The Eastern Conference Final, which is presented by Heineken, will feature the giveaway of 21,500 rally towels that will be placed on the seats at Chase Stadium.

Additionally, the Baptist Health Fan Zone will feature numerous activations:

Baptist Health: Tattoo Artist and photo booth 

Publix: Giveaways: Inter Miami CF shirts, bucket hats

Splendor: Cool off with complimentary water and receive discount codes

Mas+:  Mas+ product sampling

Royal Caribbean: Iconic Shot, Mini Pitch, Sub Soccer Tables, Photo Opps, Swag giveaways - poster, shirts, bracelets, koozies, sunglasses, cooling towels

Tickets

Secure your tickets for the historic occasion while supplies last and cheer on Inter Miami from the stands on Saturday!

Parking

Before heading to the game, view Chase Stadium's matchday parking information HERE! We encourage Fans to buy parking passes in advance of arrival to Chase Stadium. Buy your gameday parking pass!

Brightline - GOOOL Getter Trains

Inter Miami and Brightline are back for another action-packed season! Take GOOOL GETTER trains and complimentary shuttles from Brightline Fort Lauderdale Station directly to all the Inter Miami CF matches this season at Chase Stadium!

Where to Watch

Saturday's match will stream on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. No blackouts, no restrictions. Every match in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs will air on MLS Season Pass and will be made available for free for Apple TV subscribers.

Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all Inter Miami playoff matches, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.

Victory in Eastern Conference Semifinals

Inter Miami enters the Eastern Conference Final of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time after knocking out FC Cincinnati in Eastern Conference Semifinals with a dominant 0-4 win on the road.

A strike and three assists from captain Leo Messi, a brace from attacker Tadeo Allende, and Mateo Silvetti's first goal for the Club powered Inter Miami to the pivotal victory at TQL Stadium.

Another Record-Breaking Night for Messi

With his three assists in the win against Cincinnati, Messi reached a total 404 assists in his career and is now tied with Ferenc Puskás as the players with the most assists in history.

Additionally, with his goal and three assists on Sunday, Messi also became the player with the most goal contributions in a single MLS postseason with 12 (6 goals, 6 assists in 4 games).

Inter Miami CF in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs

Inter Miami opened its Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign by overcoming Nashville SC in the Round One Best-of-3 series between the sides.

The series opened with a 3-1 win at home at Chase Stadium on Oct. 24. Game 2 then saw Nashville win 2-1 at GEODIS Park in Nashville on Nov. 1, before Inter Miami claimed the series with a dominant 4-0 victory at home in Game 3 on Nov. 8.

Inter Miami subsequently defeated Cincinnati 4-0 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

What's Next?

With a win against NYCFC in the Conference Final, Inter Miami would clinch a spot in the MLS Cup for the first time in Club history.

If Inter Miami defeats NYCFC, the Club would host MLS Cup on Dec. 6 at Chase Stadium. As the highest-ranked remaining team in the Supporters' Shield standings (65 points), Inter Miami has home-field advantage throughout the final stretch of the playoffs.

Inter Miami CF History in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

Inter Miami in the midst of its fourth appearance in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, after featuring in the postseason in 2020 (Play-In Round), 2022 (Round One), and 2024 (Round One).

Previously Against New York City FC

Saturday's match will be the 14th overall between the sides in Club history. Inter Miami has recorded two wins, seven losses and four draws in the previous meetings against NYCFC.

Last time the sides met, Inter Miami earned a resounding 0-4 win on the road in September in MLS regular season action. Notably, with the win Inter MIami secured its Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs berth.

Scouting New York City FC

NYCFC finished the 2025 regular season in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 17 wins, 12 losses and five draws for a total 56 points.

The New York side reached the Eastern Conference Final by first knocking out Charlotte FC in the Best-of-3 series between the sides in Round One. NYCFC won Game 1 0-1 on the road, lost Game 2 at home in penalties after a goalless draw, and ultimately claimed the series with a 1-3 victory on the road in Game 3.

NYCFC then defeated the Philadelphia Union 0-1 on the road in the Semifinals to advance to the Eastern Conference Final.







