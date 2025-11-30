Inter Miami CF to Host Vancouver Whitecaps FC in 2025 MLS Cup Presented by Audi

NEW YORK - Inter Miami CF advanced to their first MLS Cup Presented by Audi in club history and will host the league's championship match on Saturday, December 6 at 2:30 p.m. ET (MLS Season Pass and Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes, TSN, RDS) against the Western Conference Champion Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Inter Miami CF defeated New York City FC, 5-1, in the Eastern Conference Final and will host MLS Cup at Chase Stadium, where they went 11-3-3 during the 2025 regular season. Vancouver Whitecaps FC's impressive season under first-year head coach Jesper Sørensen continued with a 3-1 away win over San Diego FC in the Western Conference Final, setting up their first-ever MLS Cup appearance.

Tadeo Allende's hat trick set the tone for Inter Miami's victory, increasing his postseason tally to eight goals, which tied Carlos Ruiz (2002) for the most in a single postseason in MLS history. Mateo Silvetti and Telasco Segovia rounded out the night's scoring and Miami's five goals increased their tally to 98 across the regular season and playoffs, the most scored in a season in MLS history. The Herons' run to MLS Cup presented by Audi has been led by Lionel Messi who has contributed to 13 of Miami's 17 postseason goals (six goals, seven assists).

The Whitecaps raced out to an early lead against San Diego, with Brian White's slick opener and Pablo Sisniega's own goal quieting the crowd within the opening eleven minutes. White then added Vancouver's third goal in first-half stoppage time to seal their place in MLS Cup and earn Vancouver's first-ever road playoff win in regulation. Vancouver's playoff run included defeating No. 7 FC Dallas in the Round One Best-of-3 Series, and an epic penalty shootout victory over No. 3 LAFC in the Conference Semifinals as they will become the first Canadian team to compete for the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy since Toronto FC in 2019.

A full schedule of media availabilities and events for the 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi will be made available on Monday, December 1, on www.MLSsoccer.com/media-resources.







