Colorado Rapids Defender Lucas Herrington Named to 2026 MLS All-Star Game, Presented by Chime

Published on July 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids defender Lucas Herrington has been selected to the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime as a coach's pick, Major League Soccer announced today. Herrington will join the league's top players for the annual showcase against the Liga MX All-Stars on Wednesday, July 29, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The selection marks the first MLS All-Star honor of the 18-year-old defender's career.

"Lucas has earned this recognition with his performances for both club and country," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "Representing Australia at the FIFA World Cup and now being named an MLS All-Star at just 18 years old are remarkable achievements that reflect his talent, character, and massive potential. Everyone at the Rapids is incredibly proud of Lucas, and we look forward to seeing him showcase our club on the MLS All-Star stage in Charlotte."

In his debut MLS season, Herrington has been a fixture in the Rapids' starting lineup. The defender has started every match for Colorado and logged all 1,350 regular-season minutes, making him the youngest player in MLS to play every possible minute this season. Entering MLS All-Star Week, his 1,443 touches rank second in Major League Soccer. Herrington is also one of just two players in their debut MLS season to be named to the 2026 MLS All-Star Game.

On the international stage, Herrington recently represented Australia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, starting two matches and logging 210 minutes, including a full 120-minute performance in the Socceroos' Round of 32 match against Egypt. The Brisbane native became the youngest player in Colorado Rapids history to appear in a FIFA World Cup.

Herrington becomes the 22nd MLS All-Star selection in Colorado Rapids history and the club's first since Keegan Rosenberry and Moïse Bombito represented Colorado in 2024. He joins a distinguished list of Rapids All-Stars that includes Chris Henderson (1997, 2002), Marcelo Balboa (1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001), Paul Bravo (1998, 1999), Adrián Paz (1998), Ross Paule (1998, 1999), John Spencer (2001, 2003), Pablo Mastroeni (2002, 2004, 2007, 2008), Mark Chung (2002), Jeff Cunningham (2005), Joe Cannon (2006), Christian Gómez (2008), Conor Casey (2009), Jeff Larentowicz (2010), Omar Cummings (2011), Drew Moor (2015), Clint Irwin (2015), Sam Cronin (2015), Jermaine Jones (2016), Tim Howard (2017), Keegan Rosenberry (2024), and Moïse Bombito (2024).







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