San Jose Earthquakes' Daniel Munie Selected to 2026 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Chime Roster

Published on July 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes and Major League Soccer announced today the addition of center back Daniel Munie as a coach selection to the full roster for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, featuring standouts from this summer's World Cup and several of the game's rising young talents.

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime in Charlotte, North Carolina, will see the MLS All-Stars take on a team of All-Stars from Mexico's top soccer league, LIGA MX, on Wednesday, July 29 (5 p.m. PT) at Charlotte FC's Bank of America Stadium. The match, along with the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T the preceding night, will air on Apple TV.

"I'm honored to be selected to the MLS All-Star Game for the first time," said Munie. "I want to thank my teammates, coaches, fans and the whole San Jose Earthquakes organization for their support. I'm looking forward to representing the club and experiencing All-Star Week in Charlotte."

2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime roster announcement assets can be found HERE.

The first 11 players were selected through a combination of fan, player and media voting, and announced on June 4. The 16 coach selections were a collaborative effort by MLS All-Star head coach Dean Smith and Major League Soccer. Two selections were made by MLS Commissioner Don Garber - Red Bull New York forward Julian Hall and Toronto FC defender Richie Laryea.

A first-time MLS All-Star selection, Munie has anchored the back line for the Earthquakes, who currently stand tied for first in the Western Conference on points with Vancouver Whitecaps FC and third in the Supporters' Shield overall standings. Now in his fourth season after being drafted 10th overall in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft out of Indiana University, the St. Louis native has emerged as one of the premier center halves in the league, pairing with second-year man Reid Roberts in the middle to help shore up a defense that has gone from conceding 63 goals last year to just 15 at the midseason break with six clean sheets.

As the fastest center back in MLS with a top speed of 22.37 miles per hour according to Sportec, Munie has put his wheels to use on the offensive end as well, already amassing a career-high four goal contributions in the first 15 games of the campaign (2g/2a).

The 2026 MLS All-Star roster by position and selection mechanism:

GOALKEEPERS (3)

Maxime Crépeau (Orlando City SC; Coach's Selection)

Matt Freese (New York City FC; Coach's Selection)

Brian Schwake (Nashville SC; Voted In)

DEFENDERS (10)

Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; Coach's Selection)

Lucas Herrington (Colorado Rapids; Coach's Selection)

Richie Laryea (Toronto FC; Commissioner's Pick)

Anthony Markanich (Minnesota United FC; Voted In)

Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire FC; Voted In)

Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew; Coach's Selection)

Daniel Munie (San Jose Earthquakes; Coach's Selection)

Andy Najar (Nashville SC; Voted In)

Jackson Ragen (Seattle Sounders FC; Coach's Selection)

Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; Voted In)

MIDFIELDERS (9)

Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC; Voted In)

Pep Biel (Charlotte FC; Coach's Selection)

Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami CF; Coach's Selection)

Evander (FC Cincinnati; Coach's Selection)

Carles Gil (New England Revolution; Coach's Selection)

Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake; Voted In)

Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC; Voted In)

Thomas Müller (Vancouver Whitecaps FC; Coach's Selection)

Ashley Westwood (Charlotte FC; Coach's Selection)

FORWARDS (7)

Hugo Cuypers (Chicago Fire FC; Voted In)

Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC; Coach's Selection)

Julian Hall (Red Bull New York; Commissioner's Pick)

Son Heung-Min (LAFC; Voted In)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF; Voted In)

Petar Musa (FC Dallas; Coach's Selection)

Sam Surridge (Nashville SC; Coach's Selection)

When the MLS All-Stars take on the best of LIGA MX, they will do so in the 2026 MLS All-Star jersey. The jersey design is a celebration of the league's 30th All-Star Game that features blue and green accents that reference the league's original colors. The jersey also showcases "Chime", the presenting sponsor of the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime and also the Official Retail Banking Credit Card and Debit Card partner of MLS since earlier this year, a move which marked Chime's first major investment in professional soccer. Jerseys are on sale starting today at MLSstore.com and can also be purchased at the Charlotte FC retail store at Bank of America Stadium.

Tickets On Sale

Tickets for the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime and the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T are on sale at MLSsoccer.com/AllStar.

MLS on Apple TV

The MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will be available to watch in more than 100 countries and regions on Apple TV. MLS matches are available on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes and game consoles, as well as on DIRECTV, Xfinity and at tv.apple.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 8, 2026

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