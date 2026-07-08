Orlando City SC Goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau Selected to 2026 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Chime

Published on July 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau has been named to the 2026 MLS All-Star roster presented by Chime, the league announced today.

Crépeau earned his spot through the league's coach selection process. Since joining the Lions as a free-agent signing ahead of the 2026 season, the goalkeeper has made 14 appearances, recording 63 saves and ranking fourth in MLS in saves per 90 minutes (4.78).

The Greenfield Park, Quebec, native joined Orlando City after spending two seasons with the Portland Timbers, following previous stints with LAFC and the Vancouver Whitecaps. The 32-year-old began his professional career with CF Montréal and made 234 appearances across all competitions, recording 58 clean sheets before arriving in Central Florida.

Over his 14-year professional career, Crépeau has earned numerous honors, including the 2022 MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield with LAFC, two Canadian Championships with CF Montréal (2013, 2014) and the 2018 USL Goalkeeper of the Year award during a loan spell with Ottawa Fury FC. He was also a finalist for the 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award.

At the international level, Crépeau has earned 37 caps for Canada and recorded 14 clean sheets. He made his senior debut on Feb. 5, 2015, in a friendly against the United States. Most recently, Crépeau started all five of Canada's FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches, helping Les Rouges earn the nation's first World Cup victories and advance to the Round of 16 for the first time.

With his selection, Crépeau becomes the first Lion named an MLS All-Star since Alex Freeman and Marco Pašalić in 2025 and marks the club's ninth All-Star selection overall.

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime in Charlotte, N.C., will see the MLS All-Stars take on a team of All-Stars from Mexico's top soccer league, LIGA MX, on Wednesday, July 29 (8 p.m. ET) at Charlotte FC's Bank of America Stadium.

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime roster by position and selection mechanism:

The 2026 MLS All-Star roster by position and selection mechanism:

GOALKEEPERS (3)

Maxime Crépeau (Orlando City SC; Coach's Selection)

Matt Freese (New York City FC; Coach's Selection)

Brian Schwake (Nashville SC; Voted In) DEFENDERS (10)

Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; Coach's Selection)

Lucas Herrington (Colorado Rapids; Coach's Selection)

Richie Laryea (Toronto FC; Commissioner's Pick)

Anthony Markanich (Minnesota United FC; Voted In)

Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire FC; Voted In)

Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew; Coach's Selection)

Daniel Munie (San Jose Earthquakes; Coach's Selection)

Andy Najar (Nashville SC; Voted In)

Jackson Ragen (Seattle Sounders FC; Coach's Selection)

Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; Voted In) MIDFIELDERS (9)

Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC; Voted In)

Pep Biel (Charlotte FC; Coach's Selection)

Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami CF; Coach's Selection)

Evander (FC Cincinnati; Coach's Selection)

Carles Gil (New England Revolution; Coach's Selection)

Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake; Voted In)

Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC; Voted In)

Thomas Müller (Vancouver Whitecaps FC; Coach's Selection)

Ashley Westwood (Charlotte FC; Coach's Selection) FORWARDS (7)

Hugo Cuypers (Chicago Fire FC; Voted In)

Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC; Coach's Selection)

Julian Hall (Red Bull New York; Commissioner's Pick)

Son Heung-Min (LAFC; Voted In)

Leo Messi (Inter Miami CF; Voted In)

Petar Musa (FC Dallas; Coach's Selection)

Sam Surridge (Nashville SC; Coach's Selection)







Major League Soccer Stories from July 8, 2026

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