Orlando City SC Defeats Tampa Bay Rowdies 6-0 in Return-To-Play Friendly
Published on July 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Orlando City SC News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC defeated USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies 6-0 on Wednesday night in a return-to-play friendly that was hosted at Inter&Co Stadium and open exclusively to season ticket members and recognized supporter groups.
New Orlando City signing Antoine Griezmann started the friendly for the Lions, scoring the opening goal and providing an assist.
About Orlando City SC:
In November 2013, Orlando City Soccer Club was awarded a Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise, becoming the league's 21st franchise. The team began play in March 2015, with 62,510 fans packing the Orlando Citrus Bowl for the Club's MLS debut. In 2017, the team moved into its privately-owned, soccer-specific venue - Inter&Co Stadium - located in the heart of downtown Orlando, which also serves as the home to the organization's NWSL franchise, the Orlando Pride.
The Lions have reached the postseason in six-consecutive seasons (2020-25), qualified for the Concacaf Champions Cup (formerly Concacaf Champions League) in both 2023 and 2024, and reached their first final in 2020 during the MLS is Back Tournament. In 2022, Orlando City won its first championship of its MLS era, lifting the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup trophy, which also marked the first championship by any professional team in the City Beautiful.
In July 2021, the Club - which includes Orlando City SC, the Orlando Pride, Orlando City B (MLS NEXT Pro) and Inter&Co Stadium - was purchased by the Wilf Family, who also own the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League.
Prior to its time in MLS, Orlando City boasted a decorated history in the United Soccer League, winning the league's championship in both the 2011 and 2013 seasons.
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