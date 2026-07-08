Red Bull New York Forward Julian Hall Named to the 2026 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Chime Roster

Published on July 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Red Bull New York News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - Red Bull New York forward Julian Hall has been named to the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime roster, the league announced today. Hall was called into the squad via Commissioner's Pick and will represent the MLS All Stars as they face off against LIGA MX All Stars at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Wednesday, July 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

The Manhattan, NY native becomes the third New York native in club history to be named to an MLS All Star Game joining defender Mike Petke (Bohemia, N.Y.) and midfielder Tyler Adams (Wappingers Fall, N.Y.).

The forward is also the youngest player since 2021 (Cade Cowell at 17 years and 315 days old) to be named to an MLS All Star roster at 18 years and 106 days old.

Hall has had an historic start to the 2026 MLS season scoring nine goals and providing four assists through 15 appearances. The forward kicked off the season strong, scoring his first career MLS brace in a 2-1 victory over Orlando City SC on February 21. The performance made him the eighth player 17 or younger to score a brace in an MLS match and earned the forward MLS Player of Matchday 1 honors.

The New York native continued his strong form, scoring five goals in his first six matches of the season en route to becoming the youngest player in MLS history to achieve the feat at 18 years and 11 days old.

The forward's most iconic performance this season came on Matchday 13 when he became the youngest player in MLS history to score a hat trick at 18 years and 50 days old in New York's 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew on May 13. The hat trick sealed the forward MLS Player of Matchweek 13 and put him in company with Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi as the only players to earn MLS Player of Matchweek honors twice this season.

Prior to playing for the Red Bulls first team, Hall was an Academy Product of Red Bulls Academy, where he scored 28 goals in 39 matches. He led the Red Bulls U-15 side to win the 2023 U-15 MLS NEXT Cup for the first time in academy history. The forward scored five goals during the tournament and won the U-15 MLS NEXT Cup MVP. Hall also won the Golden Boot Award at the 2023 Generation adidas Cup, where he scored five goals including a brace against Chelsea U-15's.

The MLS All Stars have won three of their last four All Star Games against LIGA MX.

Hall and the MLS All Stars will be led by Charlotte FC Head Coach Dean Smith and will face off against the Liga MX All Stars on Wednesday, July 29 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET with coverage available on Apple TV.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.