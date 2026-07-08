Jackson Ragen Named to 2026 MLS All-Star Roster

Published on July 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Sounders FC defender Jackson Ragen

(Seattle Sounders FC) Sounders FC defender Jackson Ragen(Seattle Sounders FC)

RENTON, WASH. - Major League Soccer today announced its full roster for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, with Sounders FC defender Jackson Ragen selected to Head Coach Dean Smith's 29-man squad. The 2026 MLS All-Star Game will see the MLS All-Stars take on a team of All-Stars from Mexico's LIGA MX on Wednesday, July 29 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina (5:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV). This marks the first career All-Star selection for Ragen, who was voted 2025 Sounders FC Defender of the Year and was a finalist for 2024 MLS Defender of the Year.

Ragen, 28, has appeared in 16 games for Sounders FC in all competitions during the 2026 campaign, anchoring a defensive unit that is tied for first in MLS with just 11 goals allowed in regular-season play. A consistent presence in central defense, Ragen continues to pair his aerial dominance with composure in possession, ranking 10th in MLS with 913 completed passes (with a 92% completion percentage) and recording an assist in a 2-1 win over FC Dallas on April 25. Ragen is one of 18 first-time All-Star selections on the 2026 roster.

The First XI MLS All-Stars announced on June 4 were selected through a combination of fan, player and media voting. The remainder of the roster announced today represents a collaborative effort by MLS All-Star Head Coach Dean Smith and Major League Soccer, in addition to two selections made by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

A Sounders FC Academy product, Ragen has developed into one of Major League Soccer's premier central defenders since signing with the First Team ahead of the 2022 season. The Seattle native has made 170 appearances across all competitions for the club, recording six goals and seven assists while helping the Rave Green win the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup 2025. He also represented Sounders FC at the FIFA Club World Cup in 2022 and 2025. Following a standout 2024 campaign in which he finished as a finalist for MLS Defender of the Year, Ragen was voted Sounders FC Defender of the Year by his teammates in 2025.

Ragen becomes the fourth Sounders FC Academy product to earn MLS All-Star honors, joining DeAndre Yedlin (2013, 2014), Jordan Morris (2022, 2023) and Obed Vargas (2025).

The MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will be available to watch in more than 100 countries and regions on Apple TV. Tickets for both events are on sale at MLSsoccer.com/AllStar.

2026 MLS ALL-STAR ROSTER

GOALKEEPERS (3): Maxime Crépeau (Orlando City SC; Coach's Selection), Matt Freese (New York City FC; Coach's Selection), Brian Schwake (Nashville SC; Voted In)

DEFENDERS (10): Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; Coach's Selection), Lucas Herrington (Colorado Rapids; Coach's Selection), Richie Laryea (Toronto FC; Commissioner's Pick), Anthony Markanich (Minnesota United FC; Voted In), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire FC; Voted In), Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew; Coach's Selection), Daniel Munie (San Jose Earthquakes; Coach's Selection), Andy Najar (Nashville SC; Voted In), Jackson Ragen (Seattle Sounders FC; Coach's Selection), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; Voted In)

MIDFIELDERS (9): Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC; Voted In), Pep Biel (Charlotte FC; Coach's Selection), Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami CF; Coach's Selection), Evander (FC Cincinnati; Coach's Selection), Carles Gil (New England Revolution; Coach's Selection), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake; Voted In), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC; Voted In), Thomas Müller (Vancouver Whitecaps FC; Coach's Selection), Ashley Westwood (Charlotte FC; Coach's Selection)

FORWARDS (7): Hugo Cuypers (Chicago Fire FC; Voted In), Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC; Coach's Selection), Julian Hall (Red Bull New York; Commissioner's Pick), Son Heung-Min (LAFC; Voted In), Leo Messi (Inter Miami CF; Voted In), Petar Musa (FC Dallas; Coach's Selection), Sam Surridge (Nashville SC; Coach's Selection)

SOUNDERS FC ALL-STAR SELECTIONS BY SEASON

2009: Jhon Kennedy Hurtado, Kasey Keller, Freddie Ljungberg, Fredy Montero

2010: Kasey Keller, Freddie Ljungberg, Fredy Montero

2011: Osvaldo Alonso, Kasey Keller

2012: Osvaldo Alonso, Eddie Johnson

2013: Osvaldo Alonso, DeAndre Yedlin

2014: Osvaldo Alonso, Clint Dempsey, Chad Marshall, Obafemi Martins, DeAndre Yedlin

2015: Clint Dempsey, Chad Marshall, Obafemi Martins

2016: Clint Dempsey

2017: Stefan Frei

2018: None

2019: Nicolás Lodeiro

2020: N/A (match cancelled due to COVID-19)

2021: Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Nouhou, João Paulo, Alex Roldan, Cristian Roldan, Raúl Ruidíaz

2022: Jordan Morris, Raúl Ruidíaz

2023: Jordan Morris

2024: None

2025: Obed Vargas

2026: Jackson Ragen

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Major League Soccer Stories from July 8, 2026

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