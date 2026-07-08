Sam Surridge Named to 2026 MLS All-Star Team

Published on July 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club and Major League Soccer announced today that forward Sam Surridge has been named to the 2026 MLS All-Star team for the second consecutive season. The Boys in Gold lead MLS with four 2026 All-Stars including Surridge (second All-Star selection) and previously announced First XI selections Hany Mukhtar (fifth All-Star selection), Andy Najar (second All-Star selection) and Brian Schwake (first All-Star selection).

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime will take place on Wednesday, July 29 at 7 p.m. CT in Charlotte, N.C. at Bank of America Stadium and will feature MLS All-Stars facing off against All-Stars from LIGA MX, Mexico's top professional soccer league.

In just eight MLS games played this season, Surridge is tied for the fifth-most goals in the league with nine and leads MLS with four multi-goal matches (one hat trick, three braces).

Surridge, who joined Nashville in July of 2023 as a Designated Player from English Premier League side Nottingham Forest, was a finalist for the 2025 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award and runner-up in the MLS Golden Boot race with 24 goals. He has 47 goals and seven assists in 79 career regular season appearances, four goals and two assists in six Leagues Cup appearances, three goals and one assist in six Concacaf Champions Cup appearances, and six goals in three Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup appearances.

With a record of 10W-1L-3D, Nashville SC is tied for the best 14-game start in MLS history during the last 25 years and leads the league's Supporters' Shield standings. The Boys in Gold will resume play following MLS' World Cup schedule pause when they host Atlanta United FC at GEODIS Park on Friday, July 17 at 7 p.m. CT.







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