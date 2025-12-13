Chicago Fire FC Agrees to Transfer Forward Georgios Koutsias to FC Lugano

Published on December 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has agreed to permanently transfer forward Georgios Koutsias to FC Lugano. Koutsias originally joined FC Lugano in January on loan.

"We would like to thank Georgios for his contributions to the Fire during his time with the Club and are thrilled that he has found a place at FC Lugano," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "This transfer allows us to keep building on a good 2025 to put together a stronger roster for 2026."

Koutsias, 20, originally joined the Fire from PAOK FC in Greece on Feb. 28, 2023. In two seasons with Chicago, Koutsias made 57 appearances (18 starts) and recorded five goals and three assists in MLS regular season play. Additionally, the young striker added two goals in five Leagues Cup appearances during the 2023 and 2024 editions of the tournament.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC agrees to transfer forward Georgios Koutsias to FC Lugano.







Major League Soccer Stories from December 13, 2025

Chicago Fire FC Agrees to Transfer Forward Georgios Koutsias to FC Lugano - Chicago Fire FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.