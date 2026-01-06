Columbus Crew Forward Jacen Russell-Rowe Called-Up to Canadian Men's National Team for January Preparatory Camp
Published on January 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
COLUMBUS - Columbus Crew forward Jacen Russell-Rowe has been called-up to the Canadian Men's National Team for their January preparatory camp in Irvine, Calif., from Jan. 8-18. In addition to their preparatory camp, Canada will take on Guatemala in an international friendly at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Jan. 17.
Russell-Rowe made his senior national team debut in Canada's 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup opener, entering in the second half of a 4-2 win over Cuba on July 4 and has earned seven senior caps to date. The 23-year-old was part of Canada's squad for the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América, helping his side reach the semifinals in its first appearance in the continental tournament. A native of Brampton, Ontario, Russell-Rowe represented Canada at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil, where he scored two goals in three appearances.
During the 2025 MLS season, Russell-Rowe appeared in 31 regular season matches (19 starts), tallying seven goals and two assists. He also made three postseason appearances for the Black & Gold, scoring in back-to-back matches against FC Cincinnati on Nov. 2 and Nov. 8. In Leagues Cup play, Russell-Rowe made three appearances, including one start, and recorded an assist against Club Puebla on Aug. 1. The forward also scored in the second leg of the Crew's Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 series against LAFC on March 11.
Since signing with the First Team on June 29, 2022, Russell-Rowe has made 80 MLS appearances (36 starts), registering 16 goals and eight assists.
