All-CFL Punter Jake Julien Returns to the Green and Gold

Published on August 28, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have added National punter Jake Julien and signed him to an extension through the 2027 season, the club announced Wednesday.

Julien (6'1, 227 LBS) rejoins the Green and Gold after spending the previous two seasons with the club.

"I'm excited to be back with the Elks and happy the organization shared the same enthusiasm in bringing me back," Julien said. "Edmonton felt like a home to me and I'm excited to commit to the Green and Gold for the next three seasons."

The Elks punter established himself as the best at his position in 2024, setting the CFL all-time record for punting average at 54.0 yards while being named to the All-CFL team. The record-setting mark surpassed the previous benchmark set by longtime CFL/NFL punter Jon Ryan of 50.6 yards, set while a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2002. The 26-year-old only recorded three games in 2024 where he averaged less than 50.0 yards per punt, while recording five games where he hit a punt of over 70 yards.

In total, the Barrie, Ontario native amassed 5,773 yards on 107 total punts in 2024. Julien's final punt of the year provided the Elks with the walk-off rouge in their 31-30 overtime victory over the Toronto Argonauts. ¬â¹

Julien was released by the Elks in January of 2025 in order to pursue an NFL opportunity with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In addition, the Elks have added American wide receiver Jalon Calhoun and American wide receiver Ayir Asante.

Calhoun (5'11, 191 LBS) returns to the Elks after making the team's practice roster out of training camp. Prior to the CFL, suited up for the Duke Blue Devils for five season (2019-2023), recording 253 receptions for 3,026 yards and 17 touchdowns during his college career. The Greenville, South Carolina native's most prolific season came in 2022 where he caught 62 balls for 873 yards and four touchdowns. Calhoun went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, but would proceed to sign with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent.

Asante (5'10, 181 LBS) has been added to the Elks practice roster. The 24-year-old receiver most recently suited up for the Ottawa REDBLACKS, making the team out of training camp before being released on June 17. He had also been a member of the New York Giants in 2024, suiting up for three preseason games for the NFL squad. Prior to his pro experience, Asante most recently attended the University of Wyoming in 2023 where he recorded 18 receptions for 276 yards and four touchdowns. In addition, Asante has experience as a kick returner.







Canadian Football League Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.