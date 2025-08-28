Riders Add LB Chris Russell Jr.

Published on August 28, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker Chris Russell Jr.

Russell Jr. (6'1-235) joins the Roughriders after attending training camp with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats earlier this year. Prior to his time with the Tiger-Cats, he signed with the UFL's Memphis Showboats in January 2025. The Dyersburg, Tennessee native previously spent time on Green Bay's practice roster after signing with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2024.

Collegiately, Russell Jr. appeared in 58 games over five seasons at Texas A&M, where he registered 112 total tackles (59 solo), 10 tackles for a loss, five sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a blocked kick.







Canadian Football League Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.