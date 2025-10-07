Roughriders Add Hughes and Perryman

Published on October 7, 2025

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American kicker Michael Hughes and American defensive back Jordan Perryman.

Hughes(6'3-190) is the all-time leader in field-goal percentage (83.3) at Appalachian State, where he played in 46 games from 2021 to 2024. He made 35 of 42 three-point attempts over that span while going a perfect 120-for-120 on converts and averaging 60.7 yards per kickoff.

The Charleston, West Virginia native made 18 field goals in a row during a stretch that spanned the 2023 and 2024 seasons. In 2023, he went 19-for-22 on field goals - with the longest kick being a 54-yard game winner -and hit all 54 converts en route to being honoured by the College Football Network as a Second-Team All-American and the FBS Special Teamer of the Year.

Perryman (6'0-200) dressed in ten regular season games for the B.C. Lions in 2024, registering seven defensive tackles and six special teams tackles. For his work on special teams, Perryman earned an Honour Roll selection by Pro Football Focus in Week 11.

Following the 2023 NFL Draft, the California native signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent and attended training camp with the team.

Collegiately, Perryman suited up for 42 games at UC Davis over five seasons (2017-21) and registered 140 tackles, 23 pass deflections, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. He earned First-Team All-Big Sky honours in 2021 before transferring to the Washington Huskies for his senior season. Perryman registered 37 tackles and one pass deflection in ten games with Washington, while also recording five tackles in the Huskies' Alamo Bowl win over Texas.

In a corresponding move, the Roughriders have released American wide receiver Drae McCray.







