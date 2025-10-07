Boatmen Ink WR Ezechiel Tieide

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that the team has signed Canadian WR Ezechiel Tieide.

Tieide, 6'2"/202lbs, played four games with B.C. this season, recording one defensive tackle and four special teams tackles. The Lachine, Quebec product was selected in the second round of the 2024 CFL Draft by the Leos and went on to play eight games last season, tallying one special teams tackle. Tieide attended Concordia University in 2023, where he caught 28 passes for 471 yards and six touchdowns. The Canadian also attended the University of Toledo in 2022 and Boston College from 2018 to 2021.







