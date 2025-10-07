Elks Ink Star Running Back Justin Rankin to Multi-Year Extension

Edmonton Elks running back Justin Rankin

EDMONTON - One of Canadian Football's top offensive players is staying in the Green and Gold.

The Edmonton Elks have signed running back Justin Rankin to a contract extension through the 2027 season, the Club announced Tuesday.

"We're pleased to have Justin onboard for the next two seasons," Elks VP of football Operations and General Manager Ed Hervey said. "This signing builds on the momentum we've established this season, and we're excited to see how he'll contribute to our team's success moving forward."

The 28-year-old has been electric since joining the Green and Gold. Rankin currently leads the CFL in big plays (rushes of 20+ yards & receptions of 30+ yards) this season with 15 and his 12 offensive touchdowns (eight rushing, four receiving) rank him second only behind Hamilton's Kenny Lawler. Through 15 weeks of the season, Rankin sits fourth in the CFL in yards from scrimmage with 1,471 (838 rushing, 633 receiving).

Earlier this year, Rankin became just the second Edmonton player to record over 200 yards rushing in a single game when he churned up 204 yards on just 16 carries in the Labour Day rematch against the Calgary Stampeders. In the Elks 31-19 victory, Rankin scored a 90-yard rushing touchdown, marking the longest rush in the CFL since 2000 and the longest by a member of the Double E since Jim Germany's 94-yard scamper in 1977.

"I'm excited to be staying in Edmonton for the next two seasons. I feel the city and the fans have embraced me and I love the direction this team is going," Rankin said.

The Elks rusher emerged on the Canadian Football League scene mid way through the 2024 season, rushing for 765 yards on only 98 carries for a CFL best 7.8 yards per carry - rushing for at least 100 yards in four of the six games he received at least 10 carries.

Prior to joining the Elks, Rankin was a star in the Indoor Football League (2021-2023), finishing second in the league in both rushing yards (923) and touchdowns (45) as a member of the Bay Area Panthers in 2023.

