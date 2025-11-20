Elks Sign Defensive Linemen Smith, Williams to Extensions

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have extended National defensive lineman Robbie Smith and American defensive lineman Jordan Williams, the club announced Thursday.

Smith will suit up for his second season with the Green and Gold after injuries cut short his 2025 campaign. The two-time Grey Cup Champion defensive lineman has been one of the best National pass rushers in the CFL for over half a decade. In 90 career games, Smith has racked up 143 defensive tackles, 20 sacks, one interception, and three forced fumbles - including back-to-back six sack seasons in 2023 and 2024 prior to his injury shortened first season with the Elks.

The 28-year-old holds the distinction of making the game saving field goal block in the 2022 Grey Cup game - a 24-23 Argos victory over Winnipeg. Smith's extension will run through the 2027 season.

Williams joined Edmonton midway through the 2025 season after two years with the Toronto Argonauts (2023-24), where he was a Grey Cup Champion in 2024. Williams suited up for 14 games in 2024 split between the Argos and Elks, registering 13 defensive tackles and scoring a defensive touchdown on a 77-yard fumble recovery against Ottawa.

For his college career, the Virginia Beach, Virginia native suited up for both Virginia Tech and Clemson. Williams was a member of the Tigers roster that won the 2019 College Football Playoffs National Championship in a 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. His extension will run through the 2026 season.

