Kicker Jose Maltos Diaz with the Alouettes Through 2027

Published on November 20, 2025

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Thursday that their international kicker, Jose Maltos Diaz, has signed a contract extension keeping him with the team through 2027.

Maltos Diaz (5'10", 221 lbs.) suited up for 18 regular season games, both playoff games, and the Grey Cup. The Mexican kicker broke the single-season franchise field-goal record previously held by David Duval since 2009 (55), by putting 58 kicks through the uprights (first in the CFL).

Last July, the 34-year-old set a team record with a 58-yard field goal to lead the Alouettes to victory in Calgary. On 67 kickoffs, he accumulated 4,222 yards. This year, he led the CFL in points (210) and finished third in field-goal percentage (89.2%).

He was selected by Ottawa in the 2019 CFL-LFA Draft. In 2013, he took part in the New Orleans Saints' training camp.

"Jose has become a great insurance policy for us," said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia. "He has really improved over the last few years, working hard to reach the level we expect. He excels when the pressure is highest - it's the mark of great players."

The 2026 season will be Maltos Diaz' fourth in Montreal. He began his CFL career wearing the Ottawa REDBLACKS uniform in 2019 and 2022.







