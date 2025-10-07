Quarterback E.J. Perry Joins the Alouettes

Published on October 7, 2025

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes have signed American quarterback E.J. Perry on Tuesday.

Perry (6'2'', 210 lb) signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent in 2022 and spent his rookie season on the practice squad. Perry also spent time with the Houston Texans the following year before re-joining Jacksonville. The Andover, MS native also played in the UFL.

The 27-year-old played in 20 games over two seasons (2019 and 2021) with the Brown University Bears. He finished his career at Brown second all-time in total offensive yards (7,113) and pass completions (546). He was also third in passing yards (5,981) and touchdowns (45).

His uncle John Perry was the head coach of Merrimack College and was a receivers coach with the Houston Texans.

The Alouettes also announced the release of quarterback Cameron Dukes (Lindsey Wilson), receiver Jose Barbon (Temple) and offensive Lineman Ed Montilus (North Carolina).







